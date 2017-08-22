CRMXchange - Gateway to Enhancing hte Customer Experience

CRMXchange announces a series of free educational events to address these vital issues. The schedule includes multi-sponsor sessions, plus informational webcasts designed to help bring managers and executives up to speed on emerging strategies and proven best practices.

9/7 Chatbots, Virtual Agents and Your Contact Center-Creative Virtual

Join us for a look at AI and chatbots in the customer experience space along with a series of live demonstrations showcasing how to leverage this technology to improve customer satisfaction, increase sales and build brand loyalty while also reducing support costs.

9/12 AI or Humans - Finding the Customer Experience Sweet Spot - 24-7

Data is the oil of the 21st century and analytics is the refinery making that data usable by every part of your business. With AI, Chatbots, and Machine Learning dominating the news and many organizations making missteps as they operationalize in customer service, it is crucial to understand where these new technologies provide value and where they do not. This webinar will explain how AI uses data to create value-added customer experiences, including chatbot virtual assistants, and how machine learning continuously improves the solution.

9/14 http:// What is the Future of Customer Service? - Verint

As technology continues to make our everyday lives easier, how can these improvements translate into benefits for customer service organizations? Whether it’s chatbots, voice recognition, the internet of things or the cloud, the future of customer service is bright. On this webcast, attendees learn about new trends that will guide customer service advances in the coming years.

9/19 Analytics and Quality Assurance - Tech Tank– inContact, dvsAanytics, CallMiner

Keeping customers happy requires a business to learn as much as possible about what they’re thinking to accurately anticipate their needs. Join us as we discuss how to gain customer insights to more accurately measure, track and improve the quality of the customer interaction.

About CRMXchange

CRMXchange is the premiere destination for information on customer relationship management solutions, including customer interaction best practices, CRM programs, training, and other valuable industry resources. To view the full schedule of upcoming webcasts for the year and to register for individual sessions, visit http://www.crmxchange.com/call_center_webcasts.asp