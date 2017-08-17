Riptide Software to Teach at 2 Day xAPI Camp at Devlearn Conference

Riptide Learning Logo The theme of the camp will speak to the non-technical learning and development audience to show them that implementing and using xAPI is not confusing or difficult - with the right tools it is straightforward and simple.

(Orlando, FL) - On August 15, 2017 Riptide Software’s learning division director, Nick Washburn, announced that they will be attending and teaching at a 2 day xAPI camp at the Devlearn Conference in Las Vegas, NV this October. The Experience API (or xAPI) is a technology that allows learning professionals to get activity stream data from anywhere digital that learning is happening. They can use these behavior-based activity streams to report on business-critical key performance indicators, or use it for comprehensive training evaluation. The camp will be focused on teaching attendees the basics of the Experience API (xAPI) as well as allowing them to create their own xAPI proof of concept.

The theme of the camp will speak to the non-technical learning and development audience to show them that implementing and using xAPI is not confusing or difficult - with the right tools it is straightforward and simple. Riptide will be leading the “Learn-by-Doing” section of the camp, which will include a follow-along demonstration on how to get popular authoring tools to “talk” in xAPI. The technical team at Riptide will be supplying all of the tools required for this event.

Any questions about Riptide’s participation in the camp can be routed to their media contact or through their website at: http://learning.riptidesoftware.com/

MediaContact:

Technology Resources and Riptide’s CEO are available for interview.

Please contact Christy Puller, 407-542-7675.

About RiptideSoftware.com

The Riptide Learning Division brings the Riptide Elements® product line of learning solutions to the modern enterprise: Storepoints xAPI-Conformant LRS, Waypoints In-line Training Software, and Learnpoints Adaptive Learning Courseware. Elements is a scalable, and configurable platform of learning solutions that works seamlessly with existing enterprise software systems in a non-disruptive way. All products are also backwards compatible to Legacy systems. Riptide Learning team members are active participants in the community developing xAPI—the standard in modern learner experience tracking.