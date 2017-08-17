Eppendorf Address Proper Safety & Maintenance for Benchtop Centrifuges

Nicole Seeligmueller Application Specialist Sample Handling, Eppendorf AG

Centrifugation is more than just spinning. Like a car in our day-to-day life, centrifuges are useful tools in the laboratory that we can no longer do without. And just like a car, there are a few points to consider in order to prolong the lifetime of your device.

In this webinar, attendees will learn about the most important safety aspects while using a centrifuge, as well as proper maintenance techniques to make sure your laboratory workhorse remains in top condition.

The team at has arranged for Nicole Seeligmüller, an application specialist for sample handling with Eppendorf AG, to be the speaker for this presentation.

Seeligmüller is responsible for applications regarding centrifugation, as well as customer support and trainings at Eppendorf in Hamburg. During her studies at RWTH Aachen, Germany, she acquired a broad spectrum of methods in the field of biology. She also earned a strong knowledge in medical microbiology during her diploma thesis at the Institute for Veterinary Medicine at FU Berlin, Germany.

LabRoots will host the event September 20, 2017, beginning at 6:30 a.m. PDT, 3:30 p.m. CEST. To learn more about this event or to register for free, click here.

About Eppendorf AG

Eppendorf is a leading life science company that develops and sells instruments, consumables, and services for liquid handling, sample handling, and cell handling in laboratories worldwide. Its product range includes pipettes and automated pipetting systems, dispensers, centrifuges, mixers, spectrometers, and DNA amplification equipment as well as ultra-low temperature freezers, fermentors, bioreactors, CO2 incubators, shakers, and cell manipulation systems. Consumables such as pipette tips, cell culture consumables, test tubes, microliter plates, and single-use bioreactor vessels complement the range of highest-quality premium products.

Eppendorf products are most broadly used in academic and commercial research laboratories, e.g., in companies from the pharmaceutical and biotechnological as well as the chemical and food industries. They are also aimed at clinical and environmental analysis laboratories, forensics, and at industrial laboratories performing process analysis, production, and quality assurance.

Eppendorf was founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1945 and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide. The company has subsidiaries in 26 countries and is represented in all other markets by distributors.

About LabRoots

LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, which provides daily scientific trending news and science-themed apparel, as well as produces educational virtual events and webinars, on the latest discoveries and advancements in science. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning, and is a primary source for current scientific news, webinars, virtual conferences, and more. LabRoots has grown into the world’s largest series of virtual events within the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics community.