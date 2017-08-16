3Pillar Global Named to Inc. 5000 List for 7th Time in 8 Years

3Pillar team members from around the world during a recent photo shoot for the 3Pillar Careers website This recognition is because of and belongs to our 800-plus team members around the world who push each other - and our clients - to build better digital products every day.

3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative technology solutions, was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the US. This is the seventh time in eight years 3Pillar has made the Inc. 5000. In recent years, the Inc. 5000 has become the hallmark of companies that have translated entrepreneurial success into rapid, consistent growth. Among the innovative companies to have been named to the list in years past are Zipcar, Zappos.com, and many other companies that are household names.

"We're thrilled to be back on the Inc. 5000 this year,” said 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf. “Everyone at 3Pillar is excited that we are continuing to see market-leading growth in the digital services sector. This recognition is because of and belongs to our 800-plus team members around the world who push each other - and our clients - to build better digital products every day."

From 2013 to 2016, the period over which companies were measured for the Inc. 5000, 3Pillar saw substantial growth in terms of both revenue and headcount. Annual revenue increased from $26.2 million in 2013 to $40 million in 2016. The company added more than 130 employees over the same time period, growing from 595 employees in 2013 to 727 in 2016.

3Pillar’s rapid growth has continued in 2017. A third 3Pillar delivery center in Romania opened its doors in Iasi in August 2017. 3Pillar's India delivery center in Noida also moved into a state-of-the-art new space in April 2017 that will allow ample room for growth. These additions have coincided with a hiring boom to help 3Pillar meet demand for its services. The company crossed the 800 employee threshold earlier this year.

3Pillar Global builds innovative, revenue-generating software products, enabling businesses to quickly turn ideas into value. 3Pillar balances business-minded thinking with engineering expertise in disruptive technologies, such as mobile, cloud and big data, to develop products that meet real business needs. To date, 3Pillar’s products have driven over $1 billion in revenue for industry leaders like CARFAX, PBS, Equinox, and numerous others. Over the course of a decade spent helping clients build industry-leading solutions, 3Pillar clients have been acquired for more than $7 billion combined. For more information on the company, please visit http://www.3PillarGlobal.com. For job opportunities, please visit http://careers.3PillarGlobal.com.

The Inc. 5000 list is a distinguished editorial award, a celebration of innovation, a network of entrepreneurial leaders, and an effective public relations showcase. The list is determined by a company’s overall revenue growth in a three-year period. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found on the Inc. website at http://www.inc.com/inc5000/index.html.