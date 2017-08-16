Easy Spirit Logo "Along with their branding expertise, I love that G+G brings a passion to this engagement that matches our own passion for this brand," says Susan Itzkowitz, President of MFF.

Full-service strategic and creative branding agency Graj + Gustavsen has been engaged by Easy Spirit for a comprehensive positioning initiative following the brand's acquisition by Marc Fisher Footwear (MFF) in January of this year. The multi-faceted project includes defining pathways for growth and a refreshed brand positioning, identity, messaging, and retail and digital presence.

"Our research revealed new insights into Easy Spirit and inspired us to position it as a brand with a purpose: 'Makers Of Easy,' with a platform that engages women who live on-the-go, active lives," says Ashley Graj of Graj + Gustavsen. "The mission of this brand is to make life easier for women and to help keep them moving. We're loving being a part of breathing new life into a great brand."

"We're thrilled to be working with the talented G+G team on this initiative," says Marc Fisher, CEO of MFF. "They are helping us define the DNA of this brand and unlock its potential, and helping fulfill my dream of creating a footwear brand for all women, of all ages and walks of life."

"Along with their branding expertise, I love that G+G brings a passion to this engagement that matches our own passion for this brand," says Susan Itzkowitz, President of MFF.

The first phase of the rebrand was introduced to industry retailers at the New York Shoe Expo on August 1st - 3rd, hosted by the Fashion Footwear Association of New York. Easy Spirit will roll out their new brand marketing and advertising campaign in Spring 2018.

About Marc Fisher Footwear Company:

Established in 2005, Marc Fisher Footwear company is a leading full-service, product-driven fashion footwear company with knowledge and expertise in design, sales, sourcing, distribution and marketing – all with dedicated and strategic direction for each brand within the portfolio, which includes Easy Spirit, GUESS, G by Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Tretorn, Kendall + Kylie, Ivanka Trump, indigo rd., Unisa, and Sigerson Morrison along with the namesake brands – Marc Fisher and Marc Fisher LTD. Our diverse portfolio of globally recognized brands – available domestically and internationally via wholesale and retail channels – consistently meets the widest range of consumers’ fashion footwear needs, from classic to contemporary, sport to dress, men’s to women’s. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with showrooms in New York City, Marc Fisher Footwear is sold worldwide through department stores, specialty stores and e-commerce channels.

About Graj + Gustavsen:

G+G is a full-service strategic and creative branding agency that offers brand and business growth solutions by delivering vision and insight in the areas of strategy, design, brand extension and consumer experience. For over 25 years, G+G has partnered with brand owners, investors and operators to maximize brand value, creating brand experiences and extensions that connect deeply with consumers. More information on G+G’s process and past work can be found at http://www.ggny.com/.