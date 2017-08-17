Ideosity Celebrates Third Consecutive Year on Inc. 5000 It is exciting to be named on the Inc. 5000, but to make it three consecutive years is a great honor. Over the past eight years Ideosity has experienced tremendous growth and we continue to expand our team and invest in the best technology and people.

Ideosity, a leader in Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) end-to-end consulting services, is ranked 2,236 by Inc. magazine’s 36th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.



Ideosity earned the position of 2,236 in recognition of an impressive three-year revenue growth rate of 175%. This is the third consecutive year Ideosity has been recognized on the list.



Ideosity CEO Rich Dase notes “It is exciting to be named on the Inc. 5000, but to make it three consecutive years is a great honor. Over the past eight years Ideosity has experienced tremendous growth and we continue to expand our team and invest in the best technology and people. Combined, these things enable us to better serve our clients and uphold our strong reputation as the leader in MDM & PIM consulting. This honor not only recognizes the continued hard work of the Ideosity team but also the strength of our partnerships and most of all, the trust we’ve earned from our clients.”



The last 12 months of Ideosity’s growth has been propelled by a driving sales force, strong vendor partnerships and strategic investments made across the business.



“As pioneers in MDM/PIM consulting, we remain passionate about helping clients combine our services with MDM technologies to eliminate obstacles, mitigate rise and create business improvements throughout their entire data mastering journey,” adds Dase.



About Ideosity

Ideosity is a consulting firm that provides advisory, implementation and support services to small, medium and large enterprises to improve their business results through best practices and the strategic use of Product Information Management (PIM) and Master Data Management (MDM) technologies.