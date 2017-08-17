EBMS Grows Northwest U.S. Market Presence with Hire of Tim Garrison

Employee Benefit Management Services, Inc., a leader in innovative healthcare solutions, announces the appointment of Tim Garrison to serve as an account executive. Based in Portland, Ore., Garrison serves as a trusted strategic benefit plan consultant for employers, including those in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska.

“EBMS has a high level of customer service, a commitment to excellence, and a wealth of resources,” Garrison said. “I know I can truly make a difference for both employers and employees in this role, as I help them navigate the healthcare industry.”

Skilled in benefit design and administration, Garrison has more than 18 years of experience on both the broker and carrier sides of the healthcare insurance industry. At EBMS, he is responsible for retaining, growing, and managing client relationships, while matching benefit design to employer and employee needs.

"Tim is an experienced benefits expert, who will create customized solutions for our client and broker partners,” said Patrice Elliott, the chief operating officer at EBMS. “His commitment to quality aligns with EBMS’ philosophy, and we’re thrilled to have him on our team.”

Prior to joining EBMS, Garrison most recently worked as a consultant for Mercer Consulting in Portland. He has a master’s degree in business administration, and he is a licensed life and health producer in Oregon and Washington.

As a leading third party administrator for self-funded healthcare plans, EBMS architects blueprints for employers’ healthcare management strategies. EBMS’ benefits experts reduce costs, improve care, and make it easy for their customers by simplifying a traditionally complex industry. Founded in 1980, EBMS has 320 employees who serve more than 200 clients throughout the U.S.