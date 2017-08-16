Harbor Retirement Associates (HRA), a regional senior living development and management company based in Vero Beach, announced today that two of their associates were recognized with individual “Best of the Best” awards by Florida Argentum, an organization that represents professionally managed senior living communities in Florida. The awards were announced at the 5th Annual 2017 Conference, held in Boca Raton, Fla., July 26-28, 2017.

The HRA winning associates were Kristen Dalrick, Executive Director from HarborChase of Palm Harbor, and Ursula Szekely, Director of Life Enrichment from HarborChase of Sarasota. Dalrick received the Executive Director of the Year Award, while Szekely won the Creative Life Director of the Year Award.

“HRA is deeply honored that Florida Argentum has chosen to recognize Kristen and Ursula for the immense contributions they’ve made to HRA Senior Living and to the senior living industry as a whole,” said Sarabeth Hanson, Chief Operating Officer of HRA. “Time and time again, these two individuals have displayed a fierce determination to provide our residents and their loved ones with exemplary care and innovative programs. Every day, they truly embody our core values of respect, attentiveness, integrity, stewardship and excellence. We couldn’t be prouder of their hard work and dedication. They truly are the best of the best.”

The awards were created by Florida Argentum to recognize assisted living administrators who demonstrate outstanding innovation, achievement, leadership and who are exemplary in promoting Florida Argentum’s philosophy of care and service.

HRA currently operates 16 communities in the state of Florida, with more under development. Typical community features include full-service dining, housekeeping and laundry services, and a dedicated staff of nurses available 24 hours a day. All communities feature the exclusive Chef’s Fare Dining Program with customized dining experiences in multiple venues. It also includes HRA’s signature Life Enrichment Program, designed to provide social, devotional, fitness and recreational opportunities that have a positive impact on residents.

Harbor Retirement Associates (“HRA”) is a regional senior living development and management company, focused primarily on Assisted Living and Memory Care communities, but also engaged in the development and operations of Independent Living and Skilled Nursing communities. HRA operates 26 communities and is partnering on the construction of 10 more communities in 8 states. HRA manages over $130 million in revenue and approximately $500 million in assets while employing 2,000 associates. HRA is planning to double in size over the next three years. For more information, visit http://www.HRAseniorliving.com.