In Florida, physicals and up-to-date vaccinations are a back-to-school necessity. Students should receive a complete medical evaluation and the proper vaccines before beginning the new school year. To make things easier for busy parents, MD Now offers back-to-school discounts at all 30 of its South Florida walk-in locations.

MD Now Urgent Care clinics in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties will be conducting school physicals during regular office hours, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week. Parents who visit mymdnow.com prior to a visit will receive an exclusive $25 Back-to-School Physical coupon, as well as other special savings.

School Physicals Are Essential to a Child’s Healthy Development:

Regular physicals are important for children because they not only examine a child’s current health, but may detect physical deficiencies that could affect personal, educational, or social development. Issues related to growth, learning, vision, speech, or hearing not only impact a child in the classroom, they can actually develop into lifelong problems if not detected and treated while they’re still responsive to care.

For these reasons, the state of Florida requires a certified physical examination for every child enrolling in kindergarten, and for children in any grade entering a Florida school for the first time as well as an updated immunization record and exam at age eleven when entering middle school. Examinations must be conducted within the 12-month period prior to the first day of school. They also must be signed by a medical provider who is properly licensed to perform school physicals.

Peter Lamelas, M.D., CEO of MD Now Urgent Care, points out, “A school physical is not the same as a sports physical. School physicals and proper vaccinations, are required for attendance at a Florida school and sports physicals are required for participation in school sports. They are two different physical exam forms and require different types of medical evaluations. Many parents—busy shopping for school supplies and other school needs—leave this basic back-to-school necessity until the last minute. This is why MD Now makes school physicals fast and easy at our more than 30 convenient, walk-in locations.”

Proper Vaccinations Help Protect Everyone’s Health:

Vaccinations not only protect schoolchildren from serious infectious diseases, but they also can help prevent the spread of these diseases throughout the community. The state of Florida requires that a Florida Certification of Immunization be completed by a physician or a Florida County Health Department for every child before their enrollment in a public or private school. Required vaccinations vary by age. Parents should check with their children’s local school or healthcare provider for current requirements.

“Many parents are unaware that children need updated vaccinations before school enrollment,” says Michael Holton, President and COO of MD Now Urgent Care. “These vaccinations are important because they’re the best way to protect children from the spread of germs. By keeping children in good health, we’re also ensuring the health and safety of everyone in the community.”

Appreciating the importance of proper vaccinations and physicals for schoolchildren, MD Now gives parents a no-stress, no-wait way to attain them. All 30 MD Now locations throughout Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties are extending special discounts on school physicals and vaccinations for a limited time. In addition to walk-in service and the highest-quality medical care available, these special offers make MD Now Urgent Care the most convenient and affordable place for these vital and required school medical exams.

