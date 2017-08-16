OmniNet Adds Telarus to Its Master Agent Program

OmniNet logo

OmniNet (formerly MyDigitalShield), a leading platform of Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) for small businesses, today announced that it has added Telarus, a master agent of business data, voice, and cloud services, to its master agent program. Under this new partnership, Telarus will promote and market OmniNet’s cyber security solution across its network of 4,000+ cloud and connectivity sales partners. The partnership will help expand the market reach of OmniNet and strengthen Telarus’ cyber security portfolio.

“Security has never been more important than it is today, with nearly everything – computers, cell phones, cloud applications, etc. – moving through IP and wireless signals,” said Adam Edwards, CEO of Telarus. “We are excited for the opportunity to offer our partners a turn-key cyber security product to help them generate higher recurring monthly revenue streams, all with the confidence that their customers are being given continuous protection against cyber threats and intrusions.”

Based on industry-leading unified threat management (UTM) technology, OmniNet offers affordable, enterprise-level security solutions to SMBs through its channel partners, including value-added resellers (VARs), independent agent/brokers, solution providers and managed service providers (MSPs).

“We look forward to working with the Telarus cloud engineering team as well as their 4,000+ selling partners, helping them make the most of the numerous opportunities that leverage the OmniNet security platform,” said Andrew Bagrin, CEO and founder of OmniNet. “We also look forward to watching Telarus partners leverage the OmniNet platform and become a network of cyber security experts who can proactively share best practices with their customers.”

ABOUT OMNINET (formerly MyDigitalShield)

OmniNet is a leading provider of ElasticUTM and SD-WAN fused as a platform that provides enterprise-quality connectivity and security technology to small businesses and branch offices. Based on industry-leading unified threat management (UTM) technology, OmniNet’s customizable cloud-based security solution offers continual protection against cyber threats and intrusion at an affordable price. With no bandwidth pollution, the ElasticUTM delivery model ensures that the latest virus definitions and threat updates are in use for continual threat prevention. Founded in 2013, OmniNet serves thousands of managed service providers (MSPs) and small businesses in various industries, including retail, restaurants, healthcare, hospitality, and professional services. For more information, please visit http://www.omninet.io.

ABOUT TELARUS

Telarus, Inc. is a technology services distributor (Master Agent) that holds contracts with more than 100 data, voice, and cloud providers. To help our partners “See What Others Can’t,” we have created and/or purchased tools to help them win more business. These tools include:



Complimentary monitoring of all circuits sourced through Telarus powered by VXSuite

Real-time VoIP pre-assessments and troubleshooting, powered by VXSupportLine

GeoQuote real-time pricing tools to aid partners in the carrier selection process.

MoonRize to provide automated, daily updates of every active order placed through Telarus

VXSuite pre-assessments to determine if a customer’s network is ready for a UC implementation

Cisco and ShoreTel certified cloud engineers to aid partners in complex VoIP and Cloud designs

Behind the scenes, Telarus offers partners project management to ensure the services they order are turned up properly, as well as account management to assist end users with the carrier renewal process and to up-sell new services on their behalf. Telarus was voted the best Master Agent by the members of the Telecom Association for 2016 and is a top three channel partner for nearly all providers it represents. Today, thousands of partners including agents, cloud brokers, MSPs, and solution providers use Telarus to source network, SD-WAN, UCaaS, and cloud computing services. To learn more about Telarus, please visit http://www.telarus.com.