Low Vision Specialists of Maryland and Virginia (LVS) has launched a powerful new FDA registered Class-I medical device that is redefining low vision aids, developed in collaboration with Samsung. The wearable technology, called IrisVision, is the most powerful and affordable vision enhancement technology available on the market today and improves vision for those suffering with macular degeneration and other vision loss impairment diseases. It costs less than half of other available vision enhancing technologies and can be worn in most environments.

LVS helped to develop the technology, performing beta testing in their practice. “Of the many innovative technologies, we have offered our low vision patients, IrisVision is by far the most powerful,” said Bari Azman, Vice President Marketing. “It is truly on the leading edge of vision enhancing technology and is affordable for a wide patient demographic. We have never seen that combination. That is why we were eager to conduct beta testing in our practice. We felt it was urgent to further the technology and advance its development to get it into the hands of our patients as quickly as possible.”

IrisVision was developed in collaboration with Samsung and the esteemed vision scientist Dr. Frank Werblin, an MIT graduate, Guggenheim fellow and professor at UC Berkeley.

The software magnifies the central field of vision, the area that often deteriorates from eye disease, using a 16 MP camera. The screen displays 10X more pixels per inch than an HD TV and provides a 70° field of view, the widest on the market today. Adjustable settings include contrast, ambient levels, interpupilar distance and more. Each device can be customized by the wearer to adjust magnification and field of vision.

“We believe that IrisVision is the most advanced technology available today. For millions of people with low vision it brings the blurry, lost details of life back into focus,” said Ammad Khan, CEO of IrisVision. “The leadership and expertise of Low Vision Specialists of MD & VA will help us deliver the technology to patients, which of course is the ultimate goal. Together we will enhance vision and change lives.”

Low vision patients can set up a complimentary consultation for IrisVision by calling (443) 731-2020 or request demo online by clicking here.

About Low Vision Specialists of MD & VA

Low Vision Specialists of Maryland and Virginia (LVS) specializes in maximizing patient vision and customizing optical systems for adult and geriatric patients suffering with vision loss caused by aging and/or ophthalmic disease, as well as children suffering with Stargardt’s disease. LVS improves the quality of life for patients whose vision loss makes activities of daily difficult or impossible. Founded in 1976, the practice has a documented 98% success rate in improving patient vision. LVS is a member of The International Academy of Low Vision Specialists (IALVS), and has multiple locations in Maryland and Virginia.