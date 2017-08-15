On Friday, August 18, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), joined by Martin Knopp, Associate Administrator for Operations, Federal Highway Administration and partners at Royal Truck & Equipment, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions and Colas UK will unveil a first-of-its kind work zone vehicle designed to revolutionize safety for roadway maintenance crews. Customarily positioned behind road construction crews in order to protect workers from the traveling public, the Autonomous Impact Protection Vehicle (AIPV) is a self-driving vehicle that increases work zone safety by removing the driver from a truck that is designed to be hit. The event will feature a press conference with representatives from CDOT, the federal government and all project partners, as well as a demonstration of the AIPV in action during a live roadway striping operation.

What: CDOT and partners unveil the Autonomous Impact Protection Vehicle — the world’s first self-driving work zone vehicle

When: Friday, August 18 at 1:30 p.m. MST

Where: Press Conference — Hilton Fort Collins, Ram’s Room, 425 W Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80526

Live Demonstration — right outside the Hilton Fort Collins along Centre Avenue

DOT will livestream the AIPV demonstration at CDOT’s Facebook page (facebook.com/coloradodot) and YouTube page (youtube.com/cdotmedia).

Why: Between 2000 and 2014, Colorado experienced 21,898 crashes and 171 fatalities in work zones. According to the Federal Highway Administration, in work zones in 2015, there was a crash every 5.4 minutes, 70 crash-related injuries every day, and 12 crash-related fatalities every week. The Autonomous Impact Protection Vehicle is the world’s first work zone vehicle to use self-driving