Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, the successful family sports pub franchise, celebrated another strong year of growth at its annual partner retreat, held in late July in Hollywood, Fla. With more than 200 franchisees, vendor partners and corporate team members in attendance, the growing brand also unveiled a series of new initiatives designed to enhance customer service and accelerate expansion opportunities nationwide.

The Tampa-based franchise has built upward momentum in 2017 with five projected restaurant openings to close out the year and the launch of a new a menu that caters directly to the brand’s family-oriented customer base. The new menu includes enhanced flavor profiles like Nashville Hot seasoning and new premium blend burgers. It also includes weekly specials like discounted wing Wednesdays, taco Tuesdays and $5.99 build your own burger Mondays.

“We have looked at a number of ways we can achieve our growth goals for the upcoming year, and the most vital is the amplification around the core of what has made our brand so successful: our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Chief Marketing Officer Heather Boggs. “We want our customers to look at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s as a true partner in each community, and the best way to do that is to ensure we’re putting family first by keeping our menu fresh, offering valuable discounts and improving our convenience factor.”

In addition to the increased focus on community partnership and value, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s CEO Chris Elliott used the annual meeting to outline key goals heading into 2018, including an expansion of Beef ‘O’ Brady’s successful partnership with UberEats into new markets nationwide, the growth of online ordering platforms, and the launch of the brand’s first ever loyalty program. Elliott also unveiled plans for a new store design, which will include patio dining, an expanded bar area and enhanced kitchen services.

“As the high demand for a quality restaurant experience continues to grow, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s continues to stand apart by consistently improving our food, dining experience and design in new and existing markets nationwide,” said Elliott. “Our commitment to our franchise system is unparalleled and continues to set us apart from competitors.”

To help showcase that commitment, Elliott joined with the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s corporate team to honor dedicated franchisees who are working to propel the brand forward. Among those presented with awards honoring their service to Beef ‘O’ Brady’s are:



Top Grossing Franchise of the Year: Barry & Stacy Bratcher – Owensboro, KY

Franchisee of the Year: Aaron Carricato - Auburndale, Haines City, Lake Wales, Sebring & Plant City, FL

Developer of the Year: Aaron Carricato & Seth Pickern – Auburndale, Haines City, Lake Wales, Sebring & Plant City, FL

Corporate General Manager of the Year: Gary Long – Bushnell, FL

Operational Excellence: Tim Broome – Johnson City, TN

Mayor of Your Community: Kimberly Webber – Satellite Beach, FL

Training Star: Barry & Stacy Bratcher – Owensboro, KY

Golden Shamrock: Matt Amato – Bentonville, AR

“We are so proud of the devoted franchisees across our system who have made Beef ‘O’ Brady’s something people truly want to be a part of,” said Elliott. “Their hard work is helping to bring new faces through our doors, and then give them a reason to come back again. We are constantly inspired by those who go above and beyond to continue driving the success of our brand across the country.”

Leading up to the retreat, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s parent company, FSC Franchise Co., announced its pending sale to CapitalSpring, one of the nation’s leading private equity groups that provides unparalleled support to restaurant industry operators. With the backing of CapitalSpring, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is now focused on developing in key markets across Texas and Georgia as it enters 2018.

ABOUT BEEF 'O' BRADY’S

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is a franchise of family sports pubs that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. With a focus on providing value without sacrificing quality, the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s menu features delicious family favorites like hearty pizza and flatbreads, award-winning wings, fresh Angus burgers and crisp salads, along with a kids’ menu and a full bar for the adults. Beef 'O' Brady's is strongly dedicated to community involvement through ongoing partnerships with local schools, youth sports leagues and other community groups. Beef 'O' Brady's currently operates 209 locations in 23 states. For more information about franchising opportunities visit http://www.beefobradysfranchise.com/.

###