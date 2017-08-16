As part of the Arrow Wellness Initiative to donate and distribute $100,000 in AED (Automated External Defibrillator) machines to their local business community, Riverfront Fitness is the first of many recipients vying to receive an AED device from Arrow Benefits Group. AED machines are an integral part of treating those suffering from sudden cardiac arrest in the few vital minutes before emergency medical crews arrive, dramatically increasing the survival rates of the victims of sudden cardiac arrest. Without these machines on hand, the survival rate is under 10%; immediate response with the use of CPR and AED increases sudden cardiac arrest survival rates by as much as 70%. “Having the AED gives both our clients and ourselves the reassurance and comfort of knowing that if a heart attack occurs while using the facility we have the proper equipment available to use until the Fire Department arrives. It brings us a sense of security and assurance that we are providing a lifesaving machine at our fitness facility. It means the value of a life,” says Amy Pontius, Manager at Riverfront Fitness. The AED device donations build on Arrow’s popular Wellness Initiative which provides free CPR and First Aid classes to clients and the community. If you would like to learn more and participate with your company in the procurement of one of the AED machines please contact Andrew McNeil at 707-992-3789 or andrewm(at)arrowbenefitsgroup.com

In a life-threatening situation where every second counts, access to these devices can mean the difference between life and death. According to the American Heart Association, for every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation, the chances of survival decrease by 7–10%. Having an AED on hand makes it possible to respond immediately in emergency situations, and yet the devices remain cost-prohibitive for many small businesses. For Riverfront Fitness and their 45 members, the high price-tag means having an AED device at their facility would be unattainable without the support of the Arrow Wellness Initiative.

“I can't thank Arrow enough for their generosity in providing us with an AED. Being a small business, finding the extra funding to purchase such an expensive piece of equipment is difficult. The cost is almost a deterrent. I hope that changes in the future. This piece of equipment saves lives and there should be no price tag on that. We thank Arrow for recognizing our need and bringing the AED to Riverfront Fitness. Of course, we hope to never have to use it, but we are prepared just in case!” The donation is part of Arrow’s ongoing mission to support client health and well-being needs. “We are dedicated to helping our clients take proactive actions to keep their employees healthy and safe,” said Arrow Benefits Group Principal Andrew McNeil.

