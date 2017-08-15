Bitcoins have become a popular investment diversification option for many of our Self-Directed IRA investors in 2017, who are interested in using a tax-efficient manner to buy and sell Bitcoins

IRA Financial Group, the leading provider of Self-Directed IRA LLC and Solo 401(k) Plan solutions, is proud to announce the introduction of the Checkbook Control Bitcoin Self-Directed IRA LLC option to all retirement account holders. IRA Financial Group’s Bitcoin IRA solution with Checkbook Control will allow retirement account holders to buy, sell, or hold Bitcoins and other cryptocurrency assets and generate tax-deferred or tax-free gains, in the case of a Roth IRA. “Bitcoins have become a popular investment diversification option for many of our Self-Directed IRA investors in 2017, who are interested in using a tax-efficient manner to buy and sell Bitcoins,” stated Adam Bergman, a partner with the IRA Financial Group.

According to Mr. Bergman, IRA Financial Group’s Checkbook Control Bitcoin solution is so attractive to Bitcoin investors because it gives them the control to buy, hold, or sell bitcoins themselves, as manager of the IRA LLC. The primary advantage of using a Self Directed IRA LLC to make Bitcoin investments is that all income and gains associated with the IRA investment grow tax-deferred or tax-free, in the case of a Roth IRA.

IRA Financial Group’s Bitcoin IRA LLC for cryptocurrency investors is an IRS approved structure that allows one to use their retirement funds to make Bitcoin and other investments tax-free and without custodian consent.

IRA Financial Group is the market's leading provider of self-directed retirement plans. IRA Financial Group has helped thousands of clients take back control over their retirement funds while gaining the ability to invest in almost any type of investment, including real estate, without custodian consent.

Adam Bergman, IRA Financial Group partner, has written six books on the topic of self-directed retirement plans, including, “The Checkbook IRA”, “Going Solo”, “Turning Retirement Funds into Start-Up Dreams”, “Solo 401(k) Plan in a Nutshell”, “Self-Directed IRA in a Nutshell”, and “In God We Trust in Roth We Prosper”. Mr. Bergman is also the founder of The IRA Financial Trust Company, a Self-Directed IRA custodian.

To learn more about the IRA Financial Group, please visit our website at http://www.irafinancialgroup.com or call 800-472-0646.