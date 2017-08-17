Cobb Pediatric Therapy Services, a leading pediatric therapy staffing firm, has made the Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies in America for the tenth consecutive year. As a 10th time honoree, the company now joins fewer than half of one percent of Inc. 5000 honorees to have ever achieved this milestone.

“We are extremely proud of our accomplishment to have maintained a spot on this prestigious list for ten consecutive years,” said June Whitehead, M.Ed., CCC-SLP, Owner and President of Cobb Pediatric Therapy Services. “Our continued emphasis on supporting our therapists and our school district customers has led to high rates of employee and customer retention. Most importantly, we owe much of our success to our company culture as we continuously make culture a priority and remain true to our core values in the midst of growth. We believe in serving our kids, encouraging the personal and professional growth of our therapists and providing quality therapy services to our schools.”

Founded in 1989, Cobb Pediatric Therapy Services has been providing a range of therapy services for children, including speech language pathology, occupational therapy, physical therapy and school psychology services to school systems across the United States for 28 years. The firm currently serves Alabama, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. For more information on Cobb Pediatric Therapy Services, please visit http://www.cobbpediatric.com.