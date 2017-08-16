While art and science are often thought of as two completely separate modes of thought, they are much more closely connected than one might think. A Mesh Is Also a Snare, a group exhibition presented by the Philadelphia-based artist collective Grizzly Grizzly, will open at the University City Science Center’s Esther Klein Gallery (EKG) on August 17 and run through September 30. An opening reception will be held at EKG, located at 3600 Market Street in Philadelphia, on Thursday, September 7th from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m.

The title, A Mesh Is Also a Snare, is derived from an ecological concept that all forms of life are connected in a vast entangling mesh. No construct exists independently from the entanglement, nor does “human” or “nature” exist as a separate hierarchical entity; they are interdependent.

The exhibit explores the myriad ways in which technology connects art and science, to illustrate how neither field precedes the other but instead acts upon each other to form new cultural and political ideologies.

Grizzly Grizzly’s practicing artists curate exhibitions and other artistic programming, to create a dialogue around innovative work without the constraints of institutional agendas or commercial interests. Grizzly Grizzly's ongoing mission is to blur organizational lines, promote community, and take risks by building a mesh of artists, curators and the greater community, in Philadelphia and beyond.

Grizzly Grizzly has invited fellow practitioners to pursue the elusive and complex nexus between art and science through collaboration. Exhibiting artists include Talia Greene, Amy Hicks, Michael Konrad + Jason Varone, Kristin Lucas, Susan Robb, Ephraim Russell, Sarah Steinwachs, Cindy Stockton-Moore + Rachel Wetzel + Sarah Pulver, and Josh Weiss.

About the Science Center

