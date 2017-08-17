These 30 Companies Are Soaring in the Clouds

Cloud computing is revolutionizing how we interact with each other, with organizations and with machines. With so many new innovations in the cloud, it is hard for consumers and businesses to determine which are real achievements and which are not. Today, the Business Intelligence Group, announced the winners of the 2017 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing (https://www.bintelligence.com/stratus-awards/) by recognizing 30 companies its judges deemed leaders in the cloud.

“Without a doubt, cloud is not only ‘here to stay’ but accelerating in virtually every aspect of business,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The 30 companies we are recognizing are truly innovating how consumers and businesses alike are operating. We are honored and proud to reward these leaders in business.”

The 2017 Stratus Award Winners are:

Cloud Collaboration



Startup - Stratoscale

Small Company - XVELA

Enterprise - Arkadin

Cloud Company



Startup - ZeroStack, Inc.

Small Company - VoiceBase

Enterprise - FinancialForce

Cloud Disruptor



Startup - OneEvent Technologies

Small Company - ClearDATA

Enterprise - Mojo Networks

Cloud Executive - Kirk Krappe of Apttus

Cloud Integrator



Small Company - Racemi

Enterprise - Informatica LLC

Cloud Security Service



Startup - Bitglass

Small Company - CloudPassage

Enterprise - Thycotic

Hybrid Cloud Provider



Small Company - AgilePoint

Enterprise - Acronis

Infrastructure as a Service - Array Networks

Managed Service Provider - iCloudHosting

Platform as a Service



Startup - DataScience.com

Small Company - Jetlore

Enterprise - Cloudera

Private Cloud Provider - Enterprise - Hitachi Data Systems

Software as a Service



Startup (Tie) – getTalent, ItsPayd

Small Company (Tie) – Airbiquity, Luminoso, ProsperWorks

Enterprise - Radware, Inc.

Storage Technology - DDN Storage

The 2017 Stratus Awards panel of judges also recommended that the following companies and services be recognized as “Finalists” for their documented performances. 2017 Stratus Award Finalists include: Applied Predictive Technologies (APT), Blueocean Market Intelligence, Brillio Technologies, C Spire Cloud Solutions, ClearSlide, CloudCheckr, CSPi, Decisiv, EasilyDo, Embotics, FPX, Fuze, GENBAND, McAfee Security, NIIT Technologies Ltd., ProcessMaker, ReSound, Rosetta Stone, Seismic, Skyhigh Networks, SnapLogic, StrategyBlocks, Tresorit, Unified, votacall, Workiva, and Yext.

About the Business Intelligence Group - https://www.bintelligence.com/

The Business Intelligence Group launched the first crowd-sourced industry awards programs to recognize authentic talent and superior performances in the business world. Unlike other awards programs, the Business Intelligence Group’s programs invite real business people with experience and knowledge to volunteer as judges. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.