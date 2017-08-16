Our goal is to continuously improve our customers’ experiences by offering the best instrumentation solutions on the market through the most robust distribution channels.

Exotic Automation & Supply, a leading manufacturer and distributor of automation systems, material handling solutions and components, announced today they are now a Distributor partner for Barksdale Control Products. The new partnership is set to broaden Exotic’s offerings in fluid power, transportation & specialty industrial markets in Michigan & Indiana.

Barksdale Control Products is a manufacturer of controls for industrial applications, specializing in the control and measurement of fluids. Their capabilities cover a full range of mechanical & electrical control products, including pressure, temperature, level and flow switches, transducers, valves & solid state devices. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with manufacturing capabilities in Reichelsheim, Germany. Barksdale is a subsidiary of Crane Co., one of the world’s largest manufacturers of engineered products.

“Our goal is to continuously improve our customers’ experiences by offering the best instrumentation solutions on the market through the most robust distribution channels.” Brady Webb, Vice President of Sales at Barksdale Control Products said. “Exotic Automation & Supply’s industry experience, strong reputation & sales team of technical specialists is a key initiative towards achieving that.”

As Exotic Automation & Supply strives to strengthen its value to their customers, the Barksdale portfolio of control and measurement devices is a logical compliment to the fluid power & motion control products Exotic Automation & supply is known for.

“Barksdale has a 60 year history of delivering intelligent and sustainable control products.” Steve Orlando, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Exotic Automation & Supply said. “Their products offer a wide range of options to meet even the most challenging specification needs. We are very excited to get these products in the hands of our customers.”

About Exotic Automation & Supply: Exotic Automation & Supply’s headquarters is located in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The company maintains full service centers throughout Michigan with locations in Freeland (Saginaw), Lansing, Taylor, Flint, Jackson, Rochester Hills, Shelby Township, Ann Arbor, as well as at the main Farmington Hills complex.