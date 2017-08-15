As Reporting Changes, Physician Compass Continues Expanding

Health care reporting company Physician Compass is expanding, taking on more customers and hiring additional employees while also developing healthcare technology solutions. The organization, founded by the Wisconsin Collaborative for Healthcare Quality and the Wisconsin Hospital Association, has been active in helping more than 8,000 providers make the transition from CMS’s Physician Quality Reporting System (PQRS) to the new Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS).

Since its founding two years ago, Physician Compass has grown progressively larger, expanding its market share in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions of the country, where it uses reporting tools to help providers improve care and the quality of their performance. The company will soon be enhancing its reporting solutions to benchmark quality results and provide physicians a comprehensive analysis of their quality metrics.

“Our reporting tools helps providers take advantage of value-based payment incentives and puts them in the best position to provide high-quality care,” said Product Director Chris Kleine. “We work with all different sized organizations—from healthcare systems to small physician groups—to ensure easy reporting, maximized payment incentives and quality excellence.”

The company has evolved over the past year to account for the transition from PQRS to MIPS, and is fully equipped to assist its customers in transitioning to quality-based reporting. It already has brought on several new providers and expects more as the 2018 deadline to transition fully to MIPS approaches. Physician Compass created a “MIPS 101” summary to simplify the change and offers tools to streamline the reporting process.

Physician Compass also is physically expanding, and is preparing to move into a new space, its third in two years. The company continues to grow and bring on new employees to help handle an ever-increasing client base.

“We want to be able to help the largest number of providers, and we’re taking the steps towards expansion that will allow us to handle reporting at a much higher volume,” stated Kleine. “We’re going to continue pushing boundaries and creating new solutions that make our customers’ lives as easy as possible.”

In addition to the changes to its services and the expansion of its facility, Physician Compass is preparing to roll out a new application for reporting. This technology solution is aimed at further simplifying provider reporting. More news will be coming soon about this exciting development.

Meet the Physician Compass team at the MGMA 2017 Annual Conference—Booth #1228—in Anaheim, CA on Oct. 8-11. Providers interested in learning more can contact Kleine at ckleine(at)physiciancompass(dot)org, or visit physiciancompass.org.

ABOUT PHYSICIAN COMPASS

Founded by the Wisconsin Collaborative for Healthcare Quality and the Wisconsin Hospital Association, Physician Compass guides providers through submission of health care data, helping them easily navigate complex requirements, take advantage of value-based payment incentives, and leverage data for ongoing improvements. It works with all facilities from small, independent physician groups to Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) to large health care systems.