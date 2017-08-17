Amerisure Insurance employees ready to help out Life Remodeled We are so excited to have been a part of this important effort to better lives and the Detroit community.

On Wednesday August 2, 2017, 102 Amerisure Insurance employees volunteered their time and resources to help clean up a blighted area in Detroit, Michigan. This was part of a larger effort by Life Remodeled which involved thousands of volunteers cleaning up over 300 city blocks in just six days.

Life Remodeled is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming Detroit by improving a different neighborhood each year. Amerisure had 11 teams that spread out across the neighborhood to mow overgrown lawns, repaint buildings and remove debris.

The volunteers from Amerisure cleaned up nearly 20 vacant homes and apartment buildings, five lots and a full city block. Many group leaders shared stories of locals who came out to work side-by-side with the volunteers, some even bringing their own lawn mowers, trimmers and other yard tools. Over a six-day period, 11,032 volunteers from both large and small businesses, faith-based organizations and suburban communities removed blight from a grand total of 367 blocks, and boarded up 534 vacant structures, well exceeding Life Remodeled’s original goal.

“We are so excited to have been a part of this important effort to better lives and the Detroit community,” said Angela McBride, Amerisure Insurance Chief Administrative Officer. “We’re proud of our employees that went out in support of Life Remodeled’s mission to revitalize the area.”

Life Remodeled was founded in 2011 and has grown from a single renovation to the completion of several massive projects, earning them national recognition. This is their first multi-year effort and it’s scheduled to take at least one more year of planning, volunteering and investing to complete central Detroit’s makeover.

This was Amerisure’s first year volunteering for Life Remodeled, and it hopes to keep working with the organization in the future. “We plan on maintaining our partnership with Life Remodeled,” said McBride. “We look forward to finishing this project and volunteering for future ones. We hope to help Life Remodeled achieve its admirable goal of rebuilding Detroit and changing lives one block at a time.”