New report: Beyond Combustion: 138,000 electric cars coming to Sonoma County In order to meet the scientific mandate for reducing greenhouse gases by 2030, sales of internal combustion cars must effectively end.

A recent report from the Center for Climate Protection in Santa Rosa, CA, titled Beyond Combustion, Electric vehicle trends, goals and recommendations for Sonoma County, calculates that to meet the scientific mandate for reducing climate-changing gases by 2030, sales of internal combustion cars must effectively end. The report outlines the current trends, in which sales of electric vehicles (EVs) are growing at an annual rate of about 30%. With almost 5,000 of these clean vehicles on the road already, this means that by 2030 approximately 138,000 EVs will be plying Sonoma County roadways, and almost new car sales will be electric.

The report bases its analysis on the imperative to dramatically reduce emissions of greenhouse gases to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of global climate change. Despite efforts to curb emissions from electricity generation, buildings and other sources, the report notes that over half of Sonoma County’s emissions come from transportation.

Center for Climate Protection Executive Director Ann Hancock remarked, “In Sonoma County, emissions produced by driving transportation swamp all other sources. Thankfully, electric vehicle technology is advancing rapidly as battery prices fall and more and better EVs come on the market. The solution is within our grasp.”

Sonoma County is a leader in the deployment of EVs, enjoying sales out of proportion with its population. Even though EVs only make up 1 percent of the current fleet of privately-held vehicles in the county, the goal of eliminating sales of combustion cars is in line with declarations by France, the UK and others, all of whom plan to ban all internal combustion cars in the coming 15 to 25 years.

The timeline for eliminating the sale of combustion cars is also in line with technology development, the report points out, as EVs will cost the same or less to buy as equivalent gas cars by 2025. This is exactly year that the report indicates EV sales will really take off. The report shows that as battery prices fall, range increases dramatically, and charging infrastructure rolls out, the rate of EV adoption can, and indeed must, grow at 30 percent per year.

The steep increase in EV ownership, outlined in detail in the report, is part of a growing trend to electrify everything, from cars to home heating, as a way to scrub harmful carbon emissions from our atmosphere. In addition to the climate benefits, the report calculates that Sonoma County drivers will save about $150 million annually in gas costs by 2030, with some portion of that money being spent on local and renewable energy, and the rest remaining in the pockets of consumers. This makes the transition to EVs a win for both the economy and the climate.

More information about moving “Beyond Combustion,” including a snapshot of Sonoma County’s current status, is available at the Center for Climate Protection’s website, http://www.climateprotection.org.

Founded in 2001, the Center for Climate Protection works with business, government, youth and the broader community to advance practical, science-based solutions for significant greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Center’s mission is to inspire, align, and mobilize action in response to the climate crisis. http://www.climateprotection.org

