MetaVue spectrophotometer measuring a vinyl siding sample. The MetaVue’s on-board camera gives us the ability to target a very finite area. If we can pull out that special little green or blue area in the fabric and give the customer a good match, that is huge for us.

X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, and its subsidiary Pantone LLC, announced the launch of MetaVue™, a breakthrough non-contact imaging spectrophotometer for retail paint matching. MetaVue provides paint associates the ability to easily respond to a range of different types of customer samples and accurately measure them, building confidence behind the paint counter, and increasing customer loyalty.

“Today’s paint departments are asked to measure and match all sorts of small or odd shaped samples which requires color matching devices to be more versatile than ever before,” said Chris Winczewski, Vice President, Strategy and Product Planning, X-Rite. “MetaVue’s live video preview ensures a more accurate measurement of large, small, curved or textured samples for precise paint formulation the first time. It also helps engage customers in the color matching process so that they can feel confident in their paint purchase.”

MetaVue is the first color matching device on the market to offer an on-board camera to help retail paint departments accurately target customer samples. Retail associates can see the sample they are measuring and digitally target the desired area. MetaVue also includes an advanced smart spot image feature that matches color, taking into consideration appearance affects such as texture and gloss, to ensure accurate matches.

MetaVue features an adjustable aperture size, ranging from 2mm to 12mm. For larger items, MetaVue can be horizontally or vertically positioned to allow associates more flexibility. Associates can take the measurement directly from the MetaVue device instead of having to reach over and click the mouse. Associates can also use MetaVue to measure exact dominant colors from multi-colored samples. While other color matching instruments average multiple colors, MetaVue can acquire separate measurements of multiple colors with a single click, saving time.

“About 25 percent of what we do is color-matched,” said Randy Service, Manager, Paint Department, for a large hardware store in Calgary, Alberta. “People bring in all kinds of things to be matched – cushions, bedspreads and a range of multi-colored items. We’ve already used MetaVue to do more than 300 paint matches and experienced a high degree of accuracy. This has significantly reduced our number of mistints. The MetaVue’s on-board camera gives us the ability to target a very finite area. If we can pull out that special little green or blue area in the fabric and give the customer a good match, that is huge for us.”

Paint departments in large retail brands and independent paint and hardware retailers can use MetaVue in conjunction with ColorDesigner® PLUS for fast formulation of accurate paint recipes and storage of custom paint recipes for repeat customers. ColorDesigner PLUS color matching software expedites and refines the paint selection process, eliminating wasted effort and needless formulation errors. It has the ability to connect to a paint dispenser system for fast delivery of paint color formulations, mix the customer’s color in the paint product they want, and an option to look up colors across paint lines.

MetaVue is commercially available worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.xrite.com/metavue.

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With its wholly owned subsidiary Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Mich., with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite Pantone offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, photographers and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite Pantone products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.

About Pantone

Pantone LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of X-Rite, Incorporated, has been the world’s color authority for nearly 50 years, providing design professionals with products and services for the colorful exploration and expression of creativity. Always a source for color inspiration, Pantone also offers paint and designer-inspired products and services for consumers. More information is available at http://www.pantone.com.

