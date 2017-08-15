Holland & Hart is pleased to announce that 21 partners have been selected as a 2018 “Lawyer of the Year,” which represents nearly 10 percent of the firm’s equity partners. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated market is honored with this recognition. Additionally, 183 attorneys, or 40 percent of the firm’s lawyers, have been named to the 2018 edition of Best Lawyers.

Best Lawyers has published its list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Lawyers on the Best Lawyers in America list are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in good standing and currently practicing.

For a complete list of the 183 Holland & Hart attorneys named to the 2018 Best Lawyers in America list, please click here.

Those named Best Lawyers 2018 “Lawyer of the Year” include:



Andrea Anderson: Trademark Law in Boulder

Jeanne Matthews Bender: Labor Law - Management in Billings

A. John Davis III: Energy Law in Salt Lake City

Donald A. Degnan: Copyright Law in Boulder

L. Grant Foster: Trademark Law in Salt Lake City

Kyle Gray: Appellate Practice in Billings

George M. Haley: Litigation - Antitrust in Salt Lake City

Janet N. Harris: Oil and Gas Law in Denver

James E. Hartley: Litigation - Antitrust in Denver

Scott S. Havlick: Litigation - Intellectual Property in Boulder

Laura S. Hundley: Trusts and Estates in Boulder

Timothy A. Lukas: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law in Reno

W. Scott Mitchell: Litigation - Environmental in Billings

Stephen V. Novacek: Real Estate Law in Reno

Hugh J. O'Halloran: Real Estate Law in Jackson-WY

Jack D. Palma II: Natural Resources Law in Cheyenne

John F. Shepherd: Administrative / Regulatory Law in Denver

J. Walter Sinclair: Bet-the-Company Litigation in Boise

B. Newal Squyres: Litigation - Labor and Employment in Boise

Christopher H. Toll: Litigation - Banking and Finance in Denver

Matthew G. Wells: Venture Capital Law in Salt Lake City

