AACR Named as New Philadelphia Marathon Title Partner

The Philadelphia Marathon and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) announced Tuesday that they have embarked on a new three-year partnership to expand the City’s commitment to improving the health of its citizens. Dedicated to preventing and curing all cancers, the AACR supports activities that encourage the public to lead a healthy lifestyle as research shows this can help reduce the risk of cancer.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney addressed those in attendance Tuesday morning at the Independence Visitor Center and lauded the AACR for becoming the Marathon’s new title partner.

“I’m extraordinarily proud to partner with an organization that carries such prestige and boasts such an impressive history,” said Mayor Kenney of the AACR and its new partnership with Marathon.

This partnership serves to benefit both the City and the AACR. The City gets a partner with roots not just in Philadelphia, but also in running communities across the United States. The AACR Runners for Research team participates in races around the country to raise funds to support its more than 37,000 members who are working to defeat cancer. Together, the Philadelphia Marathon and the AACR can grow the Runners for Research team to raise additional funds for cancer research.

“We could not be more enthusiastic to make the AACR Philadelphia Marathon the largest run in the United States dedicated to cancer research,” said AACR Foundation Executive Director Mitch Stoller. “We could not be more humbled to be the Title Partner. Won’t you please join us. Every step you take through Philadelphia is a step towards a cure. Sign-up today on the AACR Runners for Research team and Make This Run Matter!”

This title partner announcement comes with just over three months remaining until race day. Registration is ongoing. Those wishing to register are encouraged to visit http://www.philadelphiamarathon.com.

“This November the Marathon will again welcome thousands of runners from all 50 states and over 40 countries,” said Marathon Executive Director Leo Dignam. “Having the American Association of Cancer Research as title partner will help us grow even more while helping raise money for cancer research.”

About the Philadelphia Marathon:

The Philadelphia Marathon weekend welcomes nearly 30,000 runners, 60,000 spectators, and 3,000 volunteers each year. Race Weekend 2017 features the Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday, November 19; the Half Marathon, 8K and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, November 18; and a free two-day Health & Fitness Expo on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18. Race participants pass many of Philadelphia's famous attractions on the swift and scenic USATF-certified course, which is a Boston qualifier. Take the first step to experiencing 26.2 miles of fun, beauty, history and excitement by registering at philadelphiamarathon.com.

About the American Association for Cancer Research:

Founded in 1907, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is the world’s first and largest professional organization dedicated to advancing cancer research and its mission to prevent and cure cancer. AACR membership includes more than 37,000 laboratory, translational, and clinical researchers; population scientists; other health care professionals; and patient advocates residing in 108 countries. The AACR marshals the full spectrum of expertise of the cancer community to accelerate progress in the prevention, biology, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer by annually convening more than 30 conferences and educational workshops, the largest of which is the AACR Annual Meeting with more than 21,900 attendees. In addition, the AACR publishes eight prestigious, peer-reviewed scientific journals and a magazine for cancer survivors, patients, and their caregivers. The AACR funds meritorious research directly as well as in cooperation with numerous cancer organizations. As the Scientific Partner of Stand Up To Cancer, the AACR provides expert peer review, grants administration, and scientific oversight of team science and individual investigator grants in cancer research that have the potential for near-term patient benefit. The AACR actively communicates with legislators and other policymakers about the value of cancer research and related biomedical science in saving lives from cancer. For more information about the AACR, visit http://www.AACR.org.