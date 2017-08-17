The future is exciting and our team is proud of this recognition as it is a testament to everyone’s hard work!

World Wide Land Transfer (“WWLT”), a national title insurance and real estate closing company, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Inc. Magazine, for the third time, as one of the fastest growing companies in America.

Inc. Magazine publishes an annual list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Listed at #1273 for the year 2017, WWLT is ecstatic to have maintained the growth we have for the last several years. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have made it on the list only a fraction have been listed more than once and a mere 1 in 5 of those have made the list 3 times.

“Our focus on the customer experience and exceeding expectations through our continued commitment towards embracing new technologies is paying off. This is only the beginning! We continue to create better efficiencies for our clients through integrations and automation," stated Marc Shaw, President of WWLT. “We are expanding our service areas as well as offering e-closings for lenders. The future is exciting and our team is proud of this recognition as it is a testament to everyone’s hard work!”

