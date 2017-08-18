California employment lawyers Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik For more information about the class action lawsuit filed against Amazon Logistics Inc., please call Attorney Nicholas De Blouw at (866) 771-7099

The San Diego employment law lawyers at Blumenthal Nordrehaug & Bhowmik filed a class action lawsuit against Amazon Logistics, Inc. on behalf of the company's delivery drivers alleging that the delivery services company illegally classified their employees as independent contractors in order to avoid paying their share of payroll taxes, overtime wages, and other business related expenses. The class action lawsuit is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court as Case No. 37-2017-00029426-CU-OE-CTL. A copy of the class action complaint can be read by clicking here.

The class action lawsuit filed by the San Diego labor attorneys alleges that the company hires workers to aid Amazon Logistics, Inc. in providing delivery services to customers, but alleges that the delivery services company classifies the delivery drivers as independent contractors (instead of as employees) in order to avoid paying proper wages and business related expenses. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Delivery Drivers perform work subject to the control of Amazon Logistics Inc. in that they have the authority to exercise complete control over the work performed and the manner and means in which the work is performed.

Additionally, the Complaint alleges that because the delivery drivers were classified as independent contractors, these workers were allegedly not reimbursed for business expenses including personal vehicle usage, personal cell phone use and the expenses incurred while making deliveries for Amazon Logistics, Inc. Under California Labor Code Section 2802, employers are required to indemnify employees for all expenses incurred in the course and scope of their employment.

If you feel you have been misclassified as an independent contractor and want to collect your unpaid wages, call Nicholas De Blouw, an experienced San Diego employment lawyer today at (800) 568 - 8020.

Blumenthal, Nordrehaug, and Bhowmik represents many California employees who have been misclassified as independent contractors. With labor law offices located in Riverside, San Diego, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and San Francisco, the labor law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik are dedicated to helping employees throughout California protect and enforce their rights against some of the world’s largest corporations.