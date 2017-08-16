InStadium today named Sarah Wilde as its new CEO, the appointment made to further strengthen its business and accelerate progress with new live sports marketing opportunities.

Wilde has a track record of digital innovation and client-oriented business growth. Wilde most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at InStadium, with prior experience building strategic partnerships at Yahoo, and in executive roles at Sun-Times Media and Cappex. Reporting to Executive Chairman Bruce Failing, Wilde will lead InStadium from its Chicago, IL headquarters.

“We are moving from a position of strength to position InStadium for future growth,” Bruce Failing said. “Sarah Wilde is the right CEO to lead InStadium during this next period as we accelerate the business and innovate among the broader live sports marketing space. Sarah brings thoughtful focus and vision along with a client- and partner-centered strategic leadership approach to our culture, products and services that will unlock the tremendous growth potential of our business.”

Added Failing: “We now have a terrific executive team in place, rounded out by our COO, Eric Smith, and Vice Chairman, Barrett Davie, putting us in an improved position to further build the InStadium brand and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the live sports marketing space.”

“I am thrilled to take on this new role at InStadium and to work with the entire team to create an even more dynamic and vibrant InStadium that delivers unique and effective media opportunities for our clients,” Wilde said. “In my past year with InStadium, I have developed a deep appreciation for its people, products, and services, and look forward to working together with everyone to drive the business forward during such an exciting and rapid change time in marketing to the desirable live sports audience.”

Wilde's appointment is effective immediately.

InStadium is the nation’s largest live sports marketing network, with more than 425 sports team partnerships among nine professional and collegiate leagues. The InStadium fan engagement platform provides a unique and compelling media opportunity for advertisers. Powered by live sports, InStadium delivers gripping, multi-channel brand engagement opportunities on behalf of Fortune 500 clients at more than 675 stadiums and arenas. To learn more about InStadium’s unique and powerful opportunities for advertisers, tailored to the coveted live sports demographic, visit http://www.InStadium.com.