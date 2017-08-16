New HomeAway Data Reveals Family Reunions are Alive and Well

As family reunion season peaks, HomeAway® found that family reunions are still on many people’s yearly calendars worldwide. In fact, more than half (57 percent) of HomeAway’s travelers in the US, France, Germany and the UK said they have attended a reunion within the last two years and most (60 percent) have traveled more than 100 miles to reach that reunion.

Here's a look at the health of family reunions in the US, France, Germany and the UK, according to an online survey of 521 HomeAway travelers in the US, France, Germany and the UK in May 2017.



France and Germany travelers are most likely to hold a family reunion every year – Two out of three families hold a reunion yearly. US travelers are least likely to attend a reunion every year.

Family reunions on average last 1–3 days

UK travelers are least likely to attend a family reunion – Almost half of UK travelers have never attended a family reunion.

Family reunion accommodations remain consistent – For reunions requiring travel, most people stay with family members (26 percent) or rent a vacation home (24 percent).

“While data shows people are planning trips closer to their dates of travel, family reunions still typically need a 12-month runway to make sure everyone’s schedules are clear,” said Melanie Fish, HomeAway’s family travel expert. “That means now is the time to start planning 2018.”

Here are HomeAway tips for planning the perfect family reunion:



Plan 12–18 months out. Organizing travel, booking a vacation rental big enough for your crew and planning activities for a large group are easier when spread out over 12 months.

Set the date and stick to it. Someone might not be able to make it, but hold firm.

When splitting costs, decide if you’re dividing the cost of a vacation home per person or per bedroom. Make that calculation based on the cost of the rental plus cleaning and booking fees.

Use the filters on the HomeAway site to narrow the options. There are homes of every size, with more than 400 to rent in the US that have more than a dozen bedrooms.

About HomeAway

HomeAway, based in Austin, Texas, is the world’s leading online marketplace for the vacation rental industry with sites representing more than two million unique places to stay in 190 countries, and is a part of the Expedia family of brands. For more information about HomeAway, please visit http://www.homeaway.com.



© 2017 HomeAway. All rights reserved. HomeAway and the HomeAway logo are trademarks of HomeAway. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.​