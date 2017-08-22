Managing Partner Sam Pond with Partners Jerry Lehocky and Dave Stern were named to The Best Lawyers in America© 2018 list. For Sam, this marks the 12th consecutive year of being named to the list and for Jerry and Dave, it is their 7th and 6th year, respectively.

Associates Marilyn Jamain and Stephen Miller also received the distinction, marking their first year to be named to The Best Lawyers in America© list.

Founded by partners Samuel Pond, Jerry Lehocky, David Stern, and Thomas Giordano Jr., the law firm of Pond Lehocky Stern Giordano opened its doors in July 2010 with six attorneys and only 22 total staff members. Today, as the largest workers' compensation and Social Security disability law firm in the region, Pond Lehocky boasts 12 office locations and over 200 staff members.

The Best Lawyers in America list is generated by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys, where tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. This year’s publication is the 24th edition and was based on millions of detailed evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers.