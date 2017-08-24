In the fast-paced, high-stakes legal world, timely access to information is critical. Infolinx provides the technology along with top-shelf level of service to get the right information in the right hands, at the right time.

Today Infolinx, a leading provider of records management software, announced the integration with document management software provider NetDocuments, to expand its capabilities within the legal sector.

Understanding the legal market’s need to balance managing paper records while increasing operational efficiency with the use of digital tools, this latest integration from Infolinx ensures the continuity of records and information management, regardless of media type.

The integration allows existing NetDocuments users to co-mingle electronic documents with physical records in Infolinx. With detailed client/matter management, federated searching and retention management, law firms and legal departments can confidently manage their physical records and electronically stored information from the Infolinx interface.

“In the fast-paced, high-stakes legal world, timely access to information is critical,” says Tim Butler, Managing Director of Infolinx. “Infolinx provides the technology along with top-shelf level of service to get the right information in the right hands, at the right time.”

Infolinx exhibited at ITLACON last week in Las Vegas, NV and showed how this new integration, along with other new features can help law firms and legal departments improve their records management system.

The latest features of Infolinx WEB 3.5 include digital content management, expanded integrations with leading enterprise content management, document management, and off-site storage providers, multiple language support, extended search capabilities, and configurable email notifications to streamline in-app communication between users.

About Infolinx®

Infolinx is a leading provider of records management software solutions for physical records management and digital content management. Its solutions enable organizations to efficiently access and manage critical records and information from a single, browser-based application.

Available on-premises or in the cloud, Infolinx software solutions are implemented across a variety of industries, including financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare, legal, and local, state, and federal governments. To learn more, visit http://www.infolinx.com.