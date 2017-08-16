WHAT:

Amazon’s strength in e-commerce worries many retailers. Yet, thousands of e-commerce companies thrive without relying on Amazon, or even selling on its marketplace. During the online seminar titled, “How to Thrive in E-Commerce – without Amazon,” Ritchie Hale, chief technology innovation officer and developer of TouchCR, and Armando Roggio, senior contributing editor for Practical Ecommerce, will review strategies from successful retailers who rely on their own e-commerce sites for success, and reveal how B2C e-commerce companies can drive and convert visitors, despite Amazon.

During the 30-minute online seminar, attendees will learn:



How to implement or improve email marketing

How to identify and nurture their best customers

How to use content to build an audience of loyal customers

How to develop an effective business model

How to achieve operational excellence

The online seminar will conclude with a question and answer segment, and all registrants will receive a recording of the seminar.

WHEN & WHERE:

Online Seminar: How to Thrive in E-Commerce – without Amazon

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

2:00 p.m. ET

Registration is free

For more information: http://www.practicalecommerce.com/seminars/how-to-thrive-in-ecommerce-without-amazon

WHO:

Ritchie Hale is the chief technology innovation officer and developer of TouchCR, an advanced e-commerce platform used by B2C companies to develop deep buyer insights and market with significant relevance. Hale is a seasoned veteran in the IT world and has more than 25 years of experience in internet marketing, e-commerce, cloud computing and business intelligence. Hale is an expert in service-oriented architecture (SOA) and has been successful with inventing and re-developing technology software that drive profitable business outcomes.

Armando Roggio is a contributing editor for Practical Ecommerce, an independent e-commerce merchant and a seasoned web developer. He has written hundreds of articles for Practical Ecommerce, covering virtually all facets of running a successful online store. He holds a B.A. in English Writing and Journalism from The University of Pittsburgh.

About TouchCR

TouchCR provides an advanced e-commerce marketing platform that empowers B2C companies to develop deep customer insights and increase brand loyalty. Through Salesforce integrations, TouchCR delivers a secure, scalable and cloud-based solution that enables B2C companies to better identify, segment and score customers quickly and increase customer lifetime value and loyalty. With TouchCR, marketers can market with significant relevance, see direct attribution ROI on media spend and deliver a more personalized experience to customers and prospects. For more information, visit http://touchcr.com or follow on Twitter @TouchCRSol.

About Practical Ecommerce

Practical Ecommerce was launched in July 2005 in Grand Junction, Colorado, U.S. Its mission is to provide independent articles and commentary to help businesses succeed online. Our authors are insightful e-commerce practitioners, consultants and journalists. We address most all e-commerce topics that affect merchants, including SEO, strategy, social media, email marketing, multichannel selling, conversion, carts, platforms, design and development and much more.