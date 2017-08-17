Herr's Chickie's & Pete's Sweet and Crabby Kettle Corn “There are very few flavors that are as iconic to a region as Crabfries seasoning is to Philadelphia,” said Herr’s president and CEO Ed Herr.

What do you get when you combine a signature Philly flavor with a popular summer snack? You get a crabby stroke of snacking genius.

For Herr’s, that’s exactly what happened when Chickie’s & Pete’s whipped up a few hundred servings of kettle corn dusted with its signature crab seasoning and sold it in a limited batch to hungry crowds at Penn’s Landing and Wildwood Boardwalk.

The success of the snack inspired Herr’s to partner with the Philly brand to turn the snack into its new Chickie’s & Pete’s Sweet and Crabby Kettle Corn.

“There are very few flavors that are as iconic to a region as Crabfries seasoning is to Philadelphia,” said Herr’s president and CEO Ed Herr. “So, when the guys at Chickie’s & Pete’s told us about the flavor and how popular it was, I knew right away that it was something we needed to team up to create.”

The flavor marks the second partnership between Herr’s and Chickie’s & Pete’s. The duo also teamed up in 2016 to create Chickie’s & Pete’s Famous Crabfries Potato Chips.

“I’ve always loved finger foods. My favorite is Crabfries, but one of my other favorites has always been kettle corn. It’s hard to walk down a boardwalk or at a fair or festival without buying some,” said Chickie’s & Pete’s co-founder Pete Ciarrocchi. “And with the popularity of salted caramel in recent years, I thought how delicious it would be to combine sweet kettle corn with a savory and spicy dusting of our Crabfries seasoning.”

According to Ciarrocchi, Herr’s “nailed it” when it came to recreating the flavor of the initial batch of the sweet and crabby offering.

Chickie’s & Pete’s Sweet and Crabby Kettle Corn is available in 3-ounce bags at Wawa, Acme, Giant Foods and Weis Markets locations throughout Philadelphia and New Jersey. For more information about Herr’s and its products, visit Herrs.com or join the conversation at Facebook.com/Herrs.

ABOUT HERR FOODS INC.

A recognized leader in the snack food industry, Herr Foods Inc. is headquartered in Nottingham, Pennsylvania. The family-owned-and-operated company began over 70 years ago in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and now employs over 1,500 people who make over 340 delicious snack products that are available worldwide. Herr’s offers a wide range of snack items, including potato chips, kettle cooked potato chips, baked potato chips, cheese curls, popcorn, pretzels and more. For more information, visit http://www.herrs.com, like the brand on Facebook or follow it on Instagram.