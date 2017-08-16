McLeod Software Joins Blockchain in Trucking Alliance

McLeod Software is a major leader and innovator in trucking software applications. We are ecstatic they have elected to join us in this journey in developing the next great technology.

McLeod Software has joined the Blockchain in Trucking Alliance (BiTA), a new organization focused on the promotion and educational efforts to utilizing blockchain technology in the transportation ecosystem.

McLeod Software (http://www.mcleodsoftware.com) joins Triumph Business Capital, TransRisk, P&S Transportation, U.S. Xpress and Convoy as Members.

BiTA (http://www.bita.studio) believes blockchain is one of the most significant developments for the industry since the creation of the internet. By providing more clarity and standards around blockchain through education and promotion of the technology, BiTA intends to be the leading blockchain voice for the industry.

“We formed the Blockchain in Trucking Alliance to develop common standards around blockchain applications in the trucking industry. The technology holds great promise, but to encourage its proliferation, we felt that developing industry standards were paramount.” Craig Fuller, CEO of TransRisk and Co-Founder of BiTA stated. “McLeod Software is a major leader and innovator in trucking software applications, and because their software is core to so many market participants, they will be key to standardizing blockchain applications and smart contracts. We are ecstatic they have elected to join us in this journey in developing the next great technology.”

Through engagement of the brightest minds from the most influential leaders in transportation, finance and technology, BiTA will build the first set of transportation industry-specific blockchain standards. BiTA is focused on providing educational resources and open forums to those in the industry interested in leading the evolution of the trucking industry through the efficiencies offered in blockchain technology.

So many great transactional technologies that proliferate our industry are grounded in commonly accepted standards - including BOLs, EDI, ISO, and Ascii. All of these, BiTA says, will benefit from blockchain and help participants improve workflows.

“McLeod is very happy for the chance to join the Blockchain In Trucking Alliance, and we look forward to working with this great group of companies to advance the goals of making blockchain both practical and efficient for transportation companies,” said Ken Craig, Vice President of Special Projects for McLeod Software. “We believe that the ability to participate in Blockchains with automation and good connectivity to existing systems could become a critical element of our customers’ business. We are always working to ensure that McLeod customers sustain a competitive advantage and have full access to important technologies, either developed by McLeod or third parties that are needed to do that. We believe our participation in BiTA is important for this reason.”

About McLeod Software

Companies that work with McLeod Software gain a comprehensive transportation management solution that ensures they are running their businesses and managing capacity in the most efficient and effective ways possible. McLeod Software is the leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions for CRM, dispatch operations, EDI, accounting, fleet, carrier, driver and HOS management, business process automation, visual workflow, and document management systems, all specifically developed for trucking. McLeod Software's advanced transportation management solutions and services enable their customers to increase efficiencies while reducing costs.

About Blockchain in Trucking Alliance

Founded in August 2017, the Blockchain in Trucking Alliance (BiTA) is a forum for promotion, education, and encouragement to develop and adopt blockchain applications in the trucking, transportation, and logistics industry. BiTA’s goal is for members to participate, discuss, create, and adopt industry standard uses of blockchain applications and to provide clarity and direction for the development of blockchain technology in the trucking industry in a manner that will create efficiency, transparency, and foster trust. BiTA standards are intended to create a common framework to help organizations develop and adopt blockchain technology. For more information, visit http://www.bita.studio

BiTA media contact:

membership(at)bita.studio