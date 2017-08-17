Despite the uncertainty of tax reform, demand for the historic tax credit (HTC) remains strong. Last year’s increase in Part 3 certifications compared to 2015 is expected to represent the largest year-over-year increase since the program began, according to Rutgers University Center for Urban Policy Research and the National Park Service’s “Annual Report on the Economic Impact of the Federal Historic Tax Credit for 2016,” scheduled for release in September.

The current state of the HTC market and its future will be discussed at the Novogradac 2017 Historic Tax Credit Conference at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver Downtown Convention Center, Sept. 28-29. Headliner sessions include a discussion about the status of comprehensive tax reform, the Historic Tax Credit Improvement Act of 2017 and other hot topics from Washington, D.C. Experts will discuss equity marketplace trends, underwriting negotiation issues, building a capital stack, refinancing HTC transactions and more. The 2017 winners of the Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits Historic Rehabilitation Awards will also be recognized at the conference for their excellent use of the HTC.

“Last year’s record investment in historic tax credits illustrates the program’s critical role in providing developers an important financial tool for preserving historic properties to help revitalize communities,” said Tom Boccia, CPA, conference chairman and partner in Novogradac & Company LLP’s Cleveland office. “The Novogradac conference is the place to network and learn best practices for getting a project to closing and beyond.”

The Novogradac 2017 Historic Tax Credit Conference is co-hosted by BakerHostetler, Dentons, Elkins PLC, Husch Blackwell, Nixon Peabody, Squire Patton Boggs and U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation. Sponsors include Bank of America Merill Lynch, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Bryan Cave LLP, globalX, Butler Snow LLP, Carlisle Tax Credit Advisors, Foss & Company, Heritage Consulting Group, Lathrop & Gage LLP, Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr PC, MacRostie Historic Advisors, National Trust Community Investment Corporation, PNC Bank, Spencer Fane, Stinson Leonard Street, The Richman Group LLC and Twain Financial Partners.

Conference details and the complete conference agenda can be found at

http://www.novoco.com/events/novogradac-2017-historic-tax-credit-conference

In addition, two pre-conference workshops will be available Sept. 27, HTC 101: The Basics Workshop and HTC and GAAP Workshop. Separate registration and fees apply.

