eDriving, the largest global provider of online driver risk reduction and training solutions, announced that it is making its popular “Seven Stages of Distraction Denial" Webinar available on demand to the public.

The hour-long presentation, by eDriving’s brain science advisor Dr. Paul Atchley of the University of Kansas, explores how drivers put themselves at far greater driving risk by making several false assumptions about their driving habits.

The webinar attracted a record audience for eDriving, and in a follow-up survey, 98% said they found it informative and that it provided useful information. More than 9 in 10 said they would attend another eDriving webinar. The “Seven Stages of Distraction Denial” can be viewed on demand here: https://www.edriving.com/sevenstagesofdenial/webinar/

Based on the success of the “Seven Stages” webinar, eDriving announced that it will be hosting a follow-up webinar, 'Changing Behavior Using 'Closed Loop' Telematics-Based Strategies', which will be live online on August 22 at 11 a.m. PDT, 2 p.m. EDT.

Interested viewers can register to view the live event at

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1157026&sti=8/1/2017.

The August 22 webinar will focus on the opportunities provided by new telematics and micro learning technologies to improve closed-loop learnings strategies that can change even the most challenging and threatening habits among your drivers. It will feature Ed Dubens, Executive Vice President at eDriving and a veteran of the fleet industry for over 20 years.

Webinar viewers will get answers to questions like:



What is a closed loop risk reduction strategy?

What impact has closed loop learning had reducing collisions?

How can live and virtual coaching help with closed loop learning?

And more …

