Children’s Vision Center to Host Community Appreciation Day

Academy Kids of Pueblo Vision care is essential to children’s development and educational success. We are pleased to have been welcomed into such a wonderful community to provide these valuable services.

Academy Kids Vision, a leading provider of high-quality vision care for children in Pueblo, will celebrate its first year providing care to children across Pueblo with a Community Appreciation Day. The event takes place Friday, August 18 from noon–3:00 p.m. at Academy Kids Vision, located at 1725 S Pueblo Boulevard.

Academy Kids Vision provides comprehensive vision care, including eye exams, glasses, and more for children in the Pueblo area.

“Vision care is essential to children’s development and educational success,” said Byron Bonner, OD, Academy Kids Optometrist, “We are pleased to have been welcomed into such a wonderful community to provide these valuable services.”

“We aim to be an active part of the Pueblo community and look forward to this opportunity to celebrate our anniversary with this wonderful community,” said Janelle Shumaker, Community Outreach Director, “as a lifelong Pueblo resident, I am so proud Academy Kids Vision is able to provide compassionate care to children across the area and that we can give back to the community with this and other events.”

The event is free to attend, and is open to the public. The Academy Kids Community Appreciation Day will include free food, games, face painting, prizes and free school supplies.

About Academy Kids Dental, Vision and Orthodontics

Academy Kids Dental, Vision and Orthodontics opened their doors in 2004, at their first location in Colorado Springs, providing dental care for children in the area. Since then, Academy Kids has expanded to offer not only dental, but vision and orthodontic services in their four Colorado Springs offices. Academy Kids saw the need for children’s vision care in Pueblo, and opened the Pueblo Vision office in May of 2016. Academy Kids Pueblo provides vision exams for children, infants up to age 20, and has a large selection of children’s frames. To learn more visit academykidspueblo.com.