Four Reasons to Travel to China Now

Members of The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) mix ancient history with modern marvels and live-like-a-local experiences that highlight reasons to travel to China. This vast country offers diverse opportunities to combine a visit with American-born panda, Bao Bao, in Sichuan with any of China’s 52 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, a ride on the bullet train between Shanghai and Beijing with hikes on the Great Wall and through China’s magical landscapes, and much more.

Following is a sample of itineraries from USTOA tour operator members to inspire a vacation to China. For more USTOA member packaged travel itineraries to China, visit http://www.ustoa.com/blog/china-tours or search China in the “Find Your Dream Vacation” section of the USTOA homepage.



Join Wendy Wu Tours on a 26-day in-depth adventure during “The Silk Road Explorer” air-inclusive itinerary. Guests will immerse themselves in Chinese history and visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Mogao Caves, the Summer Palace, the Temple of Heaven and of course the famous Great Wall. Travelers also will have the chance to participate in a traditional dance class at the Temple of Heaven and marvel at Buddhist art spanning a period of 1,000 years at the Mogao Caves. Available from $6,390 per person on select departures between September 4, 2017 and October 8, 2017. http://www.wendywutours.com

Guests will hike through rice fields and across China’s countryside during Audley Travel’s “Hiking in China” itinerary. Hikers also will take part in a guided trek through the impressive Tiger Leaping Gorge before heading to Zhongdian (Shangri La). Travelers will witness the sunrise over Huanshan, visit the high Tibetan Plateau in Zhongdian (Shangri La), and visit the magnificent Great Wall. This 18-day active journey is available from $7,630 per person in September, October and November 2017. http://www.audleytravel.com

Avanti’s new “The Great Panda Adventure” takes guests on a 12-day adventure through China with a private tour of Panda Center and UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Great Wall. Guests can add on the Panda Private Volunteer Experience at the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda. During this added experience, participants will spend five hours feeding, cleaning cages and learning about the 20-40 giant and red pandas living there. The panda add-on is available for $375 per person and open to those 12-65 years of age. The 12-day itinerary is available year-round and starts at $2,589 per person/double occupancy (land-only). http://www.avantidestinations.com

Guests on Collette’s “Wonders of China and the Yangtze River” program will discover China’s food, natural beauty and historic landmarks in addition to a ride on the Mag Lev bullet train reaching speeds of more than 260 miles per hour. Other trip highlights include a traditional tea ceremony, lunch with a local family in their Hutong home, and a lesson from a Chinese calligraphy master. The 16 to 19-day tour is available on select departure dates throughout 2017 and 2018 from $2,649 per person. http://www.gocollette.com

