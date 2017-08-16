WWW.SETRC.US We are grateful for the renewed funding and honored that GPT has once again been given this distinction by HRSA as the regional telehealth resource for those seeking expert telehealth advice and assistance.

The Southeastern Telehealth Resource Center at the Georgia Partnership for Telehealth, Inc. has received a three-year grant totaling $975,000, renewing its funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

This funding marks, the fourth time the HRSA administration has renewed its financial support to GPT since 2010 when it first supplied funding to establish the resource center, which serves Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

“We are grateful for the renewed funding and honored that Georgia Partnership for Telehealth has been once again, been given this distinction by HRSA as the regional telehealth resource for those seeking expert telehealth advice and assistance.” Rena Brewer, GPT CEO.

The Southeastern TeleHealth Resource Center (SETRC) under the directorship of Lloyd Sirmons, will continue its strong commitment to provide technical assistance and telehealth education to health care organizations, networks, providers and individuals seeking expert advice with the implementation or operations of telehealth programs in the region. SETRC is 1 of 14 telehealth resource centers across the nation who comprise the Consortium of Telehealth Resource Centers http://www.telehealthresourcecenters.org

GPT is recognized nationally for its robust, regional telehealth network. This rural, nonprofit, powerhouse has a successful 12-year track record with the development & implementation of sustainable, cost-effective telehealth programs that serve underserved populations across the region. GPT’s success has been built on providing a turn-key solution to its network of 650 partners of providers, rural and urban health systems, schools, universities, long term care facilities, correctional facilities and international orphanage / mission projects. With a strong, successful history of telehealth implementation, GPT is well positioned with the expertise and commitment to support and operate the Southeastern TeleHealth Resource Center.