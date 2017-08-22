Dr. Ibrahim Presents about Juliet laser therapy's versatility at at a premier conference for aesthetics professionals. “Ever the cynic, I was astounded that the patient noticed significant improvement within a few days. She implored me to buy the system so she could receive another treatment to further enhance her results,” said Dr. Ibrahim.

Western North Carolina’s only certified fellow of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine recently spoke at a popular international aesthetics conference for medical professionals about the positive impact Juliet™ feminine rejuvenation laser therapy has had on restoring his patients’ health and his growing practice.

Dr. George K. Ibrahim shared the results of his experience with Juliet and other aesthetic treatments. Dr. Ibrahim’s two workshops at the conference focused on how a single system can provide a variety of superior treatments for patients while simultaneously growing the practice.

Juliet is a next-generation vaginal rejuvenation treatment marketed in the U.S. by Zarin Medical. It incorporates the latest Erbium:YAG laser technology, providing superior outcomes for many intimate feminine issues, such as incontinence, itchiness, laxity, and other vaginal problems—especially compared with results from older CO2 and RF laser technologies. Juliet procedures are fast, painless, and non-surgical and are performed in-office. Noticeable results are often seen in as list little as one treatment, with a low risk of side effects and minimal downtime.

At the conference, Dr. Ibrahim illustrated his journey to discovering the “versatile” Juliet laser, citing his desire to help a patient with a challenging condition for which traditional treatments weren’t providing the desired results.

“One particular patient in my practice suffered from chronic vaginal dryness, dyspareunia and incontinence. I placed her on maximum hormone therapy and other treatments, but these were unsuccessful,” said Dr. Ibrahim. “In addition, this patient did not want surgery—a growing trend I’ve noticed. Thus, began my pursuit of a better option.”

Following a Juliet laser therapy treatment, the patient saw major improvements relatively quickly—catching the shocked doctor a bit off guard.

“Ever the cynic, I was astounded that the patient noticed significant improvement within a few days. She implored me to buy the system so she could receive another treatment to further enhance her results,” added Dr. Ibrahim.

The story Dr. Ibrahim shared at the conference continued as he was further surprised at the multitude of additional aesthetic applications Juliet’s technology could capably treat, such as wrinkles, age-spots, scars, and others. The addition proved a valuable asset to both his patients and his practice.

“I had been so focused on great vulvovaginal results, I hadn’t even considered the system’s versatility,” said Dr. Ibrahim. “I was somewhat amazed to learn that dermatologists and plastic surgeons have been using this device to quickly remove lesions, treat wrinkles, and more.”

As the aesthetics professionals who attended the conference return to their local practices and begin to implement Juliet’s new treatment technology, Dr. Ibrahim’s story of helping a single patient will end up benefitting a multitude of patients and doctors across the globe.

“Juliet has been a wonderful addition—and the most pleasant surprise was how much revenue it generated by expanding the services I offer in my practice. I’ve been overwhelmingly satisfied by this incredibly versatile device,” said Dr. Ibrahim.

Today, Dr. Ibrahim continues his mission to provide his patients a comprehensive restorative experience that focuses on helping improve each patient’s complete wellness at Biltmore Restorative Medicine & Aesthetics. He also believes in giving back to the medical community by continuing to spread the word about the results his practice continues to achieve with Juliet laser therapy.

