Zecurion Announces Partnership with Dataguard Middle East

Zecurion, a major vendor for data loss prevention (DLP) solutions, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Dataguard Middle East, one of the fastest growing distributors and IT service providers across the Middle East. The agreement is Zecurion’s first direct distribution agreement in the Middle East and forms part of the company’s strategy to focus on innovation and investment in its partner ecosystem. The partnership will enable Zecurion to expand its global footprint in the UAE and other Middle East countries.

The partnership is one of the many steps that Zecurion plans to take to build on its regional growth strategy and follows Zecurion’s recent recognition by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise DLP 2017.

“We are very excited about our new partnership with Dataguard Middle East. With their experience as a distributor of DLP solutions, knowledge of the enterprise security market, as well as their network of channel partners, we are all set to expand in this region,” said Alexey Raevsky, CEO of Zecurion.

Dataguard Middle East will distribute the complete range of Zecurion DLP solutions including Zlock, Zgate, Zdiscovery and Zserver. In addition, Dataguard will provide managed services to customers that are looking to deploy Zecurion DLP solutions in the cloud.

Rishan Ahmed, Product Consultant at Dataguard Middle East, said, “the partnership with Zecurion will greatly benefit our resellers, system integrators and customers through easier availability of leading enterprise DLP solutions at mid-market prices, greater collaboration for channel training and enablement, channel marketing support, and technical support from the team in Moscow and New York – all being key components of the relationship.”

He also added, “We are adding Zecurion’s superior DLP technology to our portfolio of security solutions. The partnership will enable our channel network to offer the most technologically comprehensive enterprise DLP solutions, as well as equip them with the right training and tools required for success in this highly competitive market. This is a significant development in the Middle East data security market and represents a refreshing opportunity to our partners in this sector.”

The distribution agreement is effective as of August 14, 2017, with immediate benefits to partners and customers.

For more information about Zecurion or this partnership, please call +1 866 581 0999.

About Zecurion

Zecurion is a global innovator and leader in security solutions that reduce risk by addressing internal threats. Founded in 2001, Zecurion has successfully developed and implemented security solutions providing proven and reliable protection against leaks for more than 10,000 companies around the world. The company’s solutions provide comprehensive protection against the leakage of information throughout the course of its life cycle – from creation and recording to archiving and deletion. Zecurion was recognized by Gartner in the 2014, 2016 and 2017 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Data Loss Prevention. It has also received recognition through the prestigious Golden Bridge Awards and Network Products Guide, as well as consistently being ranked highest among developers of DLP analytics by CNews. Additional information is available at http://www.zecurion.com.

Zecurion and the Zecurion logo are trademarks of Zecurion.

About Dataguard Middle East

Dataguard is one of the fastest growing IT service providers and true value-added distributors across the Middle East, with solutions designed in collaboration with world-class vendors that deliver high quality and security. Dataguard’s mission is to provide presales/ post-sales support to all partners and customers, onsite as well as offsite through a remote support center that provides high-quality technical services. The company values providing uncompromised security on data, systems and networks.

Additional information is available at http://www.dataguard-me.com.