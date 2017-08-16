STRAX, the leading house of brands in the mobile accessories industry, announced today that it has recently signed a distribution deal for all its proprietary brands with TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES.

Since launching in the US, GEAR4’s lineup of cases have expanded from the iPhone and Samsung to include: LG, ZTE, Motorola, HTC and Huawei, with Google and Sony to come soon. GEAR4 cases s are now available in over 4000 stores and are being sold across AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint.

GEAR4 has also been awarded an extensive 2017/18 range in Verizon’s and AT&T’s largest indirect channels. These two awards alone will add an additional 2500 door count to GEAR4 and other STRAX brands in the US.

“The launch of GEAR4 in the US has exceeded all our expectations and sell-through is proving very strong,” said Gudmundur Palmason CEO of STRAX. "In many instances GEAR4 are being ranked in the top 2-3 selling case brands, which is a huge achievement in mere 10 months. We expect this growth to continue for all STRAX brands in the coming months.”

To support this growth, STRAX and GEAR4 are continuing to expand its presence in the US.

About STRAX

STRAX is a global company specializing in mobile accessories and connected devices. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange. STRAX offers proprietary, licensed, partner branded accessories and connected devices. The proprietary brands include XQISIT, GEAR4, Urbanista, THOR, AVO+ and FLAVR. The company furthermore represents over 30brands. The company sells to a wide channel landscape ranging from telecom operators, specialized mobile and consumer electronics retailers to online, lifestyle, convenience stores and supermarkets. STRAX was founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995 and has since grown significantly across the globe. STRAX has 200 employees in 12 countries and its operational HQ and logistics center is based in Germany.

About GEAR4

Founded in 2006, GEAR4 is the number one impact protection case brand in the UK. In 2015, GEAR4 partnered with D3O to create world leading impact protection products for consumer electronics.

Ten years old and established in over 40 countries, GEAR4 has a proven track record of creating world leading products that have satisfied millions of consumers worldwide.

Working to the impeccable standards of British engineering and innovation, GEAR4 pride themselves on constantly delivering unique, well-designed products that protect your most precious devices.

About D3O®

D3O develops impact protection solutions and is a market leader in protective wear and shock absorbing materials. A global company headquartered in the UK, currently supplies leading brands in the electronics, sport, motorcycle, industrial workwear, law enforcement and military protection markets.

D3O uses unique patented and proprietary technologies to make rate-sensitive, soft, flexible materials with high shock absorbing properties that are used in impact protection products. Based on non-Newtonian principles, in its raw form, the material’s molecules flow freely, allowing it to be soft and flexible, but on impact, lock together to dissipate impact energy and reduce transmitted force.

