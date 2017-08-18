The same ingredients in Migraine Stop that help to prevent the frequency and severity of migraines over time, also help to relieve the symptoms of RLS, which affects 30 million people in the USA alone.

Sufferers of RLS often report symptoms of anxiety and stress, as well as sleep deprivation, which are also commonly reported by migraine sufferers.

Magnesium, one of the main ingredients in Migraine Stop, is a mineral that affects over 300 biological functions in the body, and has been clinically proven to dramatically lessen the symptoms of RLS. However, consumers who suffer with the disease will attest to trying magnesium with little success, because when magnesium is taken orally, it is poorly absorbed into the body.

Although magnesium has been acknowledged globally as the cure-all for many illnesses, including migraines, cardiovascular disease, RLS, and leg cramps, to name a few—in reality, it has performed poorly until now.

In 2015, New Zealand based company, Regenex Laboratories, capitalized on breakthrough technology in oral supplementation of magnesium for the treatment of migraine headaches. Researchers found that combining magnesium with co-factors (mainly B group vitamins and Zinc) improved the absorption of the magnesium by four times. They incorporated three different forms of magnesium into the natural supplement for increased absorption.

Today, Migraine Stop has become a runaway success—being sold exclusively online through retailers, such as Amazon.

After taking Migraine Stop to treat their migraines, hundreds of people who suffer from both migraines and RLS, reported back to Regenex Laboratories that the supplement also enabled them to sleep better, due to the dramatic decrease in leg cramps and relief from their RLS.

“Although this new development in the treatment of RLS symptoms was discovered unintentionally, we are excited that Migraine Stop can now help more people than ever,” said Mark Linford, Creator of Migraine Stop.

This was brought to our attention by our customers, but the back panel of the Migraine Stop bottle has always included a label advising that the product is also indicated for ‘Relief from muscles aches, cramps & spasm, including leg cramps.’ However, we could have never anticipated extraordinary feedback like this.

