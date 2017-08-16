Thoracoscopy for Pleural Mesothelioma Medical thoracoscopy is a valuable and safe tool in diagnosing malignant pleural effusion...

Thoracoscopy uses a single slender probe to visualize the surface of the lung (pleura) where pleural mesothelioma tumors start. It can be used to perform a biopsy or to diagnose and treat the buildup of fluid that is common with pleural mesothelioma.

“Medical thoracoscopy is a valuable and safe tool in diagnosing malignant pleural effusion and minimal complication rates,” writes study author Yang-Bing Wu, MD, a respiratory and critical care medicine specialist.

The study, conducted by scientists at Beijing Institute of Respiratory Medicine and Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, included thoracoscopies performed between 2005 and 2014. More than 300 patients were found to be suffering from pleural effusions. None of the patients experienced any serious side effects from the procedure.

Mesothelioma patients are often recommended for medical thoracoscopy. This study should provide some reassurance that the procedure can be a safe and helpful way to diagnose and alleviate some of the symptoms,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma.

