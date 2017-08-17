PR News is now accepting nominations for the annual Top Women in PR Awards, a program that celebrates the influential women in PR who have impacted the way communications is practiced. The entry deadline is Friday, August 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET and the late deadline is August 25.

For more information, visit: http://www.prnewsonline.com/PR-News-Top-Women-Awards

Women who work in communications for corporations, agencies, nonprofits, academic institutions and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter. Self-nominations are accepted and past Top Women in PR honorees are eligible to enter again.

The new class of Top Women in PR will be announced in fall of 2017 and celebrated at the annual awards luncheon in New York City in January 2018. Past honorees include women from organizations such as ESPN, Makovsky, Atlantic Media, The National Association of Manufacturers and more.

To nominate a woman, visit: http://www.prnewsonline.com/PR-News-Top-Women-Awards. For questions, contact Jessica Placencia.

The PR News Group is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. The PR News Group focuses on honing and growing PR and marketing professionals’ skills in social media, crisis management, digital PR, measurement, employee relations, media training, CSR and writing through its flagship newsletter, webinars, conferences, awards programs, workshops and guidebooks. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 70 years ago, PR News has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators and marketers all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting their industries. For more information, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com.