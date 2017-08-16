By combining offline and online segmentation, targeting can be simplified and coordinated across all channels

BOSTON, MA & MISSION, KS – AUGUST 16, 2017 – East meets Midwest with the announcement of a new strategic partnership between Boston-based QuickPivot, a cloud-based, cross-channel marketing platform and Kansas City-based J. Schmid & Associates, a leading retail brand strategy and creative marketing agency. This partnership offers unparalleled expertise to help mid-market retailers better define their customer journey and efficiently link their direct mail and digital marketing efforts.

Together, the two companies will make critical data more accessible and actionable. Their ROI-focused “one database, one message” solution addresses the needs of modern multi-channel retailers seeking to sharpen their messages by eliminating customer data silos and inefficiencies. Clients can leverage J.Schmid’s expertise in brand messaging, creative design and campaign strategies with QuickPivot’s modular marketing platform for industry leading customer data, campaign planning, and delivery tools.

“We see so many retailers battle with customer data silos. They spend too much time going back and forth between their data and mail partners trying to get the data right,” says Lois Brayfield, CEO of J.Schmid and Associates. “Now we can jointly deliver strategies and executions that reduce this wasted effort and help our clients focus on what they really need to do – tell their brand story and sell products.”

Casey Jones, CMO of QuickPivot, says focusing on the often overlooked data needs of the direct mailer has been a priority since the company began. “Our QuickTarget module provides full waterfall segmentation planning in your browser, so your print, design, email and digital teams can all work with the same tool. By combining offline and online segmentation, targeting can be simplified and coordinated across all channels.”

About J.Schmid & Associates http://www.jschmid.com

J.Schmid & Associates is a full-service creative marketing agency that’s spent the last 35 years helping companies sell their products direct to consumers. Led by CEO Lois Brayfield, it’s considered by many to be the best catalog agency on the planet. With an expert understanding of B2B and B2C marketing, they drive commerce and create brands people want to be a part of, with the results to prove it.

About QuickPivot http://www.quickpivot.com

QuickPivot™ delivers fast, powerful, easy-to-use software for smart and nimble marketers with big ideas. The QuickPivot Cross-channel, Campaign Management (CCCM) platform combines big data analytics, discrete customer journey insights, visual and intuitive segmentation, and simplified customer journey mapping in one unified SaaS offering. Winner of several industry innovation awards, the QuickPivot platform enables marketers to deliver coordinated customer experiences across all channels, measure results in real time, and refine marketing programs to improve performance.