FluidEdge Consulting Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

“FluidEdge has experienced exceptional growth and development over the past decade,” - Shawn Archambault

FluidEdge Consulting is proud to announce its 10th anniversary as a national, full-service healthcare consulting firm.

FluidEdge began as a management consulting practice focused primarily on the healthcare IT industry. In 2010, Michael Green joined FluidEdge as its Managing Partner, joining its Founder and President, R. Shawn Archambault, in delivering solutions to clients throughout the country.

Now in its tenth year as a healthcare consulting firm, FluidEdge has become a leader in the healthcare management and IT consulting market. Since its inception, the company has delivered innovative customer solutions to over 150 health plans, provider organizations, pharmaceutical companies and healthcare technology solution providers.

“FluidEdge has experienced exceptional growth and development over the past decade,” said Archambault. “Moving forward, our focus will remain on providing our clients with dynamic solutions for their business and technology needs.”

The company works collaboratively with its clients to assess, baseline and restructure business processes and IT implementations so that products, technology and human capital are leveraged in an efficient and effective manner. The company’s services include: strategic planning, business process improvement, system selection and implementation, technology optimization and interim management services.

FluidEdge’s staff consists of experienced consultants with a wide range of healthcare experience, including: program and project management, clinical operations, business process improvement, business and technical analysis, and application development.

For more information on FluidEdge Consulting, please visit http://www.fluidedgeconsulting.com.

# # #

About FluidEdge Consulting:

Founded in 2007, FluidEdge Consulting has become a leader in the healthcare management and IT consulting market, delivering innovative customer solutions with a highly experienced senior team. Over the past ten years, FluidEdge has been successful at solving complex concerns for the ever-evolving healthcare industry. For more information, please visit http://www.fluidedgeconsulting.com.