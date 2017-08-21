Top 25 GRC Compliance "We are pleased to recognize ITSourceTEK for its exemplary cybersecurity solutions," said Joe Phillip, Managing Editor of CIO Applications.

CIO Applications has chosen ITSourceTEK as one of the Top 25 Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Technology Providers in 2017. The positioning is based on evaluation of ITSourceTEK’s capabilities to deliver Data-Centric Security Solutions ensuring that companies meet stringent security standards for how their data is used, managed, and stored. The annual list of companies is selected by a panel of experts and members of CIO Applications’ editorial board to recognize and promote technology entrepreneurship.

“We are glad to announce ITSourceTEK as one among the Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Technology Providers in 2017. ITSourceTEK has long been a leading player in the Data Security landscape, and their progress and advancement in the Information Security industry is impressive. We are pleased to recognize ITSourceTEK for its exemplary cybersecurity solutions,” said Joe Phillip, Managing Editor of CIO Applications.

ITSourceTEK offers industry leading organizations a unique perspective on how to quantify the value of cybersecurity risks to their key business operations, data, and systems. Additionally, ITSourceTEK is an award winning industry expert in Data Encryption, Masking, Tokenization, Threat Detection, Policy Enforcement, DNS Security, as well as Cloud Security Strategies and Solutions. ITSourceTEK provides strategic business and technology based cybersecurity solutions that leverage enterprise investments and improve efficiency to meet stringent compliance standards for some of the World's largest companies.

About CIO Applications:

CIO Applications, is a technology print magazine, published from Silicon Valley, CA that is prime platform for CIOs to discuss and ponder about innovative enterprise solutions. While analyzing the U.S. media landscape, it is a comprehensive tool that helps the upcoming enterprise IT vendors to engage and show case the solutions for the enterprises. It helps technology leaders with the analysis on new technologies and gives a better understanding of the role that enterprise solutions play in achieving the business goals.

For more info: https://www.cioapplications.com/magazines/August2017/GRC/#page=46