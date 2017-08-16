Scammers Prey on Excitement Around Total Eclipse, Warns BBB

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about scams taking advantage of next week’s solar eclipse. BBB has begun to see reports in BBB Scam Tracker (bbb.org/scamtracker) of eclipse-related cons, with consumers reporting fake solar eclipse glasses and travel scams.

Scammers often capitalize on the buzz surrounding major news events. This includes everything from the presidential election to the latest celebrity scandal. Scammers use the hype to trick victims into making a purchase, opening a message, or clicking a link before they have had time to thoroughly evaluate the offer or situation.

“Scammers are opportunists who take advantage of whatever is going on in the news and in the world,” said Katherine Hutt, BBB national spokesperson. “The phony and dangerous eclipse glasses are an obvious fraud, but consumers should be prepared for other possible scams as the excitement over the total eclipse escalates this week. BBB’s scam tips can help identify all the common tactics scammers use.”

For more information about eclipse scams, please visit go.bbb.org/eclipse. To learn more about scams and the techniques con artists use, see 10 Steps to Avoid Scams is at bbb.org/avoidscams.

