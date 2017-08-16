These new PDF 2.0 test suites will help our customers not only improve their ability to consume and render PDF files in the real world, but will also make their testing processes more efficient and greener with better targeted testing.

QualityLogic announced today updates to its popular PDF Test Suites for PDF version 2.0. The PDF Suites test PDF-direct printers or MFPs, as well as software and mobile apps that view, edit or pre-flight PDF files. The ISO 32000-2 (PDF 2.0) standard was published last month, and QualityLogic is developing the PDF 2.0 test suites based on that release.

The new PDF 2.0 standard includes a significant number of updates covering many different areas. QualityLogic’s review of the new standard identified over 500 different sections that were changed or added. These updates can be categorized as follows:



New features to extend the capabilities of the PDF standard

New capabilities added to existing features

Extensive clarification sections to reduce ambiguous statements

Deprecated features to discourage use of obsolete features

To thoroughly test PDF 2.0 implementations, QualityLogic will offer new versions of these PDF test suites:

PDF Functional Test Suite (FTS) – conformance test files for PDF features described in the ISO 32000-2 PDF standard. This test suite provides concise yet broad test coverage of PDF operators and attributes. The PDF FTS is ideal for companies developing or testing PDF consuming devices or applications, such as printers, apps, software kits and other systems that process PDF files. The PDF FTS is available for purchase now, with shipments beginning in September.

PDF Application Test Suite (ATS) – interoperability tests with real-world test files created through popular and dominant PDF creators, applications and drivers on multiple platforms. The ATS is now in development and will ship early next year.

PDF InteropAnalyzer – a collection of PDF files created by an extensive range of applications and creators. The InteropAnalyzer includes a searchable database with an easy-to-use Query Builder to quickly find specific types of problems to test. The PDF InteropAnalyzer is available now.

“Software developers, printer and MFP companies, and their partners have used QualityLogic’s PDF Test Suites to test their products for over 10 years,” said Steve Kang, QualityLogic vice president of engineering. “These new PDF 2.0 test suites will help our customers not only improve their ability to consume and render PDF files in the real world, but will also make their testing processes more efficient and greener with better targeted testing.”

For more information about PDF 2.0 Test Suites, call 800-436-6292 ext. 133 or 805-531-9030 ext. 133, or visit http://www.qualitylogic.com.

ABOUT QUALITYLOGIC

QualityLogic delivers full spectrum QA products and services to technology companies in rapidly evolving markets, or where transformative technologies are changing the world. QualityLogic is a highly respected provider of test products and QA test and engineering services. The Company provides a flexible menu of services that scale to meet customers’ evolving needs. QualityLogic’s customers include technology companies around the world in a wide range of industries.

Companies of all sizes, in multiple markets look to QualityLogic to ensure the quality of their software applications, from media and entertainment to healthcare.

The Smart Energy market relies on QualityLogic for interoperability test tools and services.

Imaging markets (Printer, Software, and 3D Printing) rely on QualityLogic test solutions to validate their products’ performance, conformance to industry standards, and interoperability.

For more information, visit http://www.qualitylogic.com.